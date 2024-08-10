Reetika Hooda reaches quarterfinals in 76kg at Paris Olympics, to face top-seed next

Reetika Hooda kicked off her Paris Olympics campaign in style, dominating Hungary’s Bernadett Nagy 12-2 by technical superiority in the women’s 76kg freestyle event (Wrestling bout ends when one wrestler has a 10-point lead) on Saturday.

This impressive win marked a triumphant start for the Indian wrestler, who made history by becoming the first Indian woman to qualify in the 76kg category. Nagy, a two-time European Championships medallist, proved no match for Reetika’s skill and prowess. She will next take on top-seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy from Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinal later today.

Last year, Reetika became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the U-23 World Championships, beating the USA’s Kennedy Blades — who would later claim a spot on the USA Olympic team — in the final. She also has bronze medals at the senior Asian Championships and the Under-20 World Championships (in 72kg).

Notably, Reetika transitioned from the 72kg to the 76kg category, which is featured in the Olympics, after competing in the lower weight class for many years. Reetika duels with male wrestlers at the akharas due to the lack of female practice partners in the country at her level.

Earlier on Friday, Aman Sehrawat secured India’s first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning bronze with a resounding 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz. This brings India’s medal tally to six, just shy of the seven medals won at Tokyo 2020.