Reetika Hooda reaches quarterfinals in 76kg at Paris Olympics, to face top-seed next

She will next take on top-seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy from Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinal later today.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 15:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Reetika Hooda (in red) kicked off her Paris Olympics campaign in style, dominating Hungary's Bernadett Nagy 12-2 by technical superiority.
Reetika Hooda (in red) kicked off her Paris Olympics campaign in style, dominating Hungary’s Bernadett Nagy 12-2 by technical superiority. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Reetika Hooda (in red) kicked off her Paris Olympics campaign in style, dominating Hungary’s Bernadett Nagy 12-2 by technical superiority. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Reetika Hooda kicked off her Paris Olympics campaign in style, dominating Hungary’s Bernadett Nagy 12-2 by technical superiority in the women’s 76kg freestyle event (Wrestling bout ends when one wrestler has a 10-point lead) on Saturday.

This impressive win marked a triumphant start for the Indian wrestler, who made history by becoming the first Indian woman to qualify in the 76kg category. Nagy, a two-time European Championships medallist, proved no match for Reetika’s skill and prowess. She will next take on top-seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy from Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinal later today.

Last year, Reetika became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the U-23 World Championships, beating the USA’s Kennedy Blades — who would later claim a spot on the USA Olympic team — in the final. She also has bronze medals at the senior Asian Championships and the Under-20 World Championships (in 72kg). 

Follow wrestling match updates

Notably, Reetika transitioned from the 72kg to the 76kg category, which is featured in the Olympics, after competing in the lower weight class for many years. Reetika duels with male wrestlers at the akharas due to the lack of female practice partners in the country at her level. 

Earlier on Friday, Aman Sehrawat secured India’s first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning bronze with a resounding 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz. This brings India’s medal tally to six, just shy of the seven medals won at Tokyo 2020.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
