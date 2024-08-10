MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nikola Jokic’s Serbia dominates Germany to clinch men’s basketball bronze

The United States will be seeking its fifth straight Olympic title against France at Bercy Arena in Paris in the gold medal match later on Saturday.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 16:54 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Aleksa Avramovic (30), Nikola Jokic (15), and Ognjen Dobric (13), of Serbia celebrate after it beat Germany to win the bronze in men’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Aleksa Avramovic (30), Nikola Jokic (15), and Ognjen Dobric (13), of Serbia celebrate after it beat Germany to win the bronze in men’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aleksa Avramovic (30), Nikola Jokic (15), and Ognjen Dobric (13), of Serbia celebrate after it beat Germany to win the bronze in men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Serbia cruised to men’s basketball bronze by defeating Germany 93-83 at the Paris Olympics on Saturday after it missed out on a chance for gold by losing by four points to a high-octane U.S. team in the final minutes of their semifinal.

Led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Serbia dominated early, leading Germany by nine points after the first quarter. Although Germany narrowed that gap in the second quarter, even outscoring Serbia 17 to 16, it was unable to quash Serbia’s fire power in the second half.

Serbia continued to keep Germany at bay in the third and fourth quarters, with Jokic and his teammate Vasilije Micic finishing the game with 19 points each.

The United States will be seeking its fifth straight Olympic title against France at Bercy Arena in Paris in the gold medal match later on Saturday.

