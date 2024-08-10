MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was Afghanistan breakdancer Manizha Talash disqualified from breaking event?

Talash, 21, grew up in Kabul and discovered breakdancing through social media. 

Published : Aug 10, 2024 14:58 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manizha Talash, a member of the Refugee Olympic Team, made a powerful statement as she competed in the Women's Breaking dance qualifying round at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, wearing a jacket emblazoned with the message "Free Afghan women". 
Manizha Talash, a member of the Refugee Olympic Team, made a powerful statement as she competed in the Women’s Breaking dance qualifying round at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, wearing a jacket emblazoned with the message “Free Afghan women”.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Manizha Talash, a member of the Refugee Olympic Team, made a powerful statement as she competed in the Women’s Breaking dance qualifying round at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, wearing a jacket emblazoned with the message “Free Afghan women”.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Breakdancer Manizha Talash, representing the Olympic Refugee Team, was disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics breaking competition after she wore a cape saying “Free Afghan Women,” the World DanceSport Federation confirmed on Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Afghanistan lost to India Sardjoe of the Netherlands in the B-Girls Pre-Qualifier Battle on Friday before being disqualified for breaking Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious, or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues, or other areas.”

Originally from Kabul, Manizha discovered breakdancing through social media just before turning 18. Inspired by power moves like the 1990 (where a breaker spins continuously on one hand), she initially became a part of a small group of breakdancers in her native.

Refugee Olympic team's Manizha Talash.
Refugee Olympic team’s Manizha Talash. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Refugee Olympic team’s Manizha Talash. | Photo Credit: AFP

After arriving in Spain as a refugee in 2022, Manizha began training with the Refugee Olympic Team in Madrid. She was part of the historic debut of breaking, also known as breakdancing, at the Paris Olympics, held at the iconic Place de la Concorde.

The competition featured 17 talented B-Girls, who faced off in intense battles. Ultimately, Japan’s Ami Yuasa emerged victorious, defeating Lithuania’s Dominika “Nicka” Banevic in the final, while China’s Liu “671” Qingyi took home the bronze medal.

