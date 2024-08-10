MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: West Ham signs French defender Todibo from Nice

West Ham, who finished ninth last season, begin its Premier League campaign at home against Aston Villa under new manager Julen Lopetegui on August 17.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 17:34 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Nice’s French defender Jean-Clair Todibo (L) fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe during the French Cup (Coupe de France) quarterfinal football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and OGC Nice.
FILE PHOTO: Nice’s French defender Jean-Clair Todibo (L) fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe during the French Cup (Coupe de France) quarterfinal football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and OGC Nice. | Photo Credit: AFP
West Ham United has signed French centre back Jean-Clair Todibo from Ligue 1 side Nice on an initial season-long loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent in summer 2025, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The financial details were not disclosed by either side, but British media reported that the buy option is worth around 40 million euros (43.66 million USD).

The 24-year-old, who has been capped twice for France, started his career at Toulouse before moving to LaLiga side Barcelona in 2019. He made 136 appearances for Nice since his 2021 switch.

READ MORE | Former Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea signs for Serie A club Fiorentina

“This is an amazing opportunity for me, at a club with huge ambition, who want to really make progress under the new head coach,” Todibo, who was earlier linked with a move to Italian giants Juventus, said in a statement.

“It feels like the right time to be coming to West Ham, in the heart of London, with an amazing, passionate fan-base. I’m so excited to pull on the West Ham shirt, and play at the London Stadium in the Premier League,” the defender added.

West Ham, who finished ninth last season, begin its Premier League campaign at home against Aston Villa under new manager Julen Lopetegui on August 17.

