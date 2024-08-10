MagazineBuy Print

Former Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea signs for Serie A club Fiorentina

The 33-year-old, who began his career at Atletico Madrid where he won the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup, has signed a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 11:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: David de Gea in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: David de Gea in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Fiorentina have signed former Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, who has been without a team for the past year, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The 33-year-old, who began his career at Atletico Madrid where he won the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup, has signed a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

De Gea left Manchester United in July 2023 at the end of his contract after 12 seasons, having won the Premier League title, the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Europa League.

The keeper, who won the last of his 45 caps for Spain in 2020, joins a club who finished eighth in the standings last season and have lost the last two Conference League finals.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
