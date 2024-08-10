MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry proud of ‘magical’ France side despite defeat in final

Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty in added-time made it 3-3 to force extra time, in which Sergio Camello scored twice for Spain to hand them gold.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 08:21 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
France coach Thierry Henry after the match.
France coach Thierry Henry after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

France coach Thierry Henry after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

France coach Thierry Henry described his team’s Olympic performance as “magical” despite their agonising extra-time defeat against Spain in the men’s football final on Friday.

“I told the players they had done something magical and that I was so proud of them. In the end we have medals. It didn’t finish the way we wanted it to but it was still really an extraordinary evening,” France legend Henry said after his side lost 5-3 in a classic match.

Enzo Millot gave France an early advantage at the Parc des Princes only for Spain to come back and lead 3-1 by half-time.

However, Maghnes Akliouche pulled one back and a last-gasp Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty made it 3-3 to force extra time, in which Sergio Camello scored twice for Spain to hand them gold.

ALSO READ | De La Fuente urges respect for Spanish football after Paris Olympic gold

“What is really important for me is that the team really fought. There really wasn’t much in it in the end, so we can’t say the team didn’t fight, from the first to the last minute of every game,” Henry said after France claimed silver, their first football medal since winning gold in 1984.

“I would have preferred to win, but we must still celebrate this. It is the first time in my life where I have lost a final but won a medal all the same,” added the former Arsenal and Barcelona star.

“That is what is great about the Olympics. It has been an extraordinary human adventure. This team have earned my respect for life.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Thierry Henry /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

France /

Spain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry proud of ‘magical’ France side despite defeat in final
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal and the truth behind Olympic selection trials
    Nihit Sachdeva,Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. De La Fuente urges respect for Spanish football after Paris Olympic gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: What happens if Vinesh Phogat wins CAS appeal asking for joint-silver medal? 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I’m a woman,’ says Imane Khelif after boxing gold despite gender trolling
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry proud of ‘magical’ France side despite defeat in final
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15 - August 10: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: What happens if Vinesh Phogat wins CAS appeal asking for joint-silver medal? 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15: August 10 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I’m a woman,’ says Imane Khelif after boxing gold despite gender trolling
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry proud of ‘magical’ France side despite defeat in final
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal and the truth behind Olympic selection trials
    Nihit Sachdeva,Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. De La Fuente urges respect for Spanish football after Paris Olympic gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: What happens if Vinesh Phogat wins CAS appeal asking for joint-silver medal? 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I’m a woman,’ says Imane Khelif after boxing gold despite gender trolling
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment