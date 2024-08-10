MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: List of all gold medallists in men’s football after Spain beats France 5-3

Spain, the runner-up of the last edition of the Olympic Games, made amends at the French capital when it beat France 5-3 to win its second gold Olympics medal in men’s football on Friday.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 00:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring a brace during the men’s football gold medal match against France at the Parc des Princes during the Summer Olympics.
Spain’s Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring a brace during the men’s football gold medal match against France at the Parc des Princes during the Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring a brace during the men's football gold medal match against France at the Parc des Princes during the Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Spain, the runner-up of the last edition of the Olympic Games, made amends at the French capital when it beat host France 5-3 in extra-time to win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics in men’s football on Friday.

This was the second gold medal for the Spaniards, after the 1992 Barcelona Olympics where Kiko had scored a late winner to seal the winner for La Roja.

At the final of the Paris Games, Rayo Vallecano’s youngster Sergio Camello became the star for Spain when he dinked the ball past French goalkeeper Guillaume Restes in the first half of extra-time to secure the win against Thierry Henry’s French side.

Following is the list of gold medallists in men’s football over the years:

Year Winner Runner-up
1900 Great Britain France
1904 Canada United States of America
1908 Great Britain Denmark
1912 Great Britain Denmark
1920 Belgium Spain
1924 Uruguay Switzerland
1928 Uruguay Argentina
1936 Italy Austria
1948 Sweden Yugoslavia
1952 Hungary Bulgaria
1956 Soviet Union Yugoslavia
1960 Yugoslavia Denmark
1964 Hungary Czechoslovakia
1968 Hungary Bulgaria
1972 Poland Hungary
1976 East Germany Poland
1980 Czechoslovakia East Germany
1984 France Brazil
1988 Soviet Union Brazil
1992 Spain Poland
1996 Nigeria Argentina
2000 Cameroon Spain
2004 Argentina Paraguay
2008 Argentina Nigeria
2012 Mexico Brazil
2016 Brazil Germany
2020 Brazil Spain
2024 Spain France

