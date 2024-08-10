Paris 2024 Olympics: List of all gold medallists in men’s football after Spain beats France 5-3

Spain, the runner-up of the last edition of the Olympic Games, made amends at the French capital when it beat host France 5-3 in extra-time to win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics in men’s football on Friday.

This was the second gold medal for the Spaniards, after the 1992 Barcelona Olympics where Kiko had scored a late winner to seal the winner for La Roja.

At the final of the Paris Games, Rayo Vallecano’s youngster Sergio Camello became the star for Spain when he dinked the ball past French goalkeeper Guillaume Restes in the first half of extra-time to secure the win against Thierry Henry’s French side.

Following is the list of gold medallists in men’s football over the years: