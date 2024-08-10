Paris 2024 Olympics: Vincent wins gold for Canada in women’s canoe single 200m final

Canada’s Katie Vincent won the gold medal in the women’s canoe single 200-metre final at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Saturday.
Nevin Harrison of the United States came second to take the silver medal, with Cuba’s Cirilo Duboys picking up the bronze.
-More to follow
