New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews completed an incredible week with gold in the women’s sprint at the National Velodrome on Sunday.
Andrews outclassed Germany’s Lea Freidrich in the final, winning 2-0, to become the first woman from New Zealand to win the discipline at the Olympics.
The 24-year-old also won the keirin on Thursday to deliver New Zealand’s first Olympic track cycling gold for 20 years, having already earned a silver in the team sprint.
ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: Sprinter Mulamba provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance
Britain’s sprint world champion Emma Finucane beat Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw to take the bronze -- the 21-year-old’s third medal from her Games debut.
Finucane was the favourite going into the final day but was well-beaten by Andrews in the semifinals.
Latest on Sportstar
- Serie A 2024-25: Inter aims to defend Scudetto, other teams hungry to mount challenge despite European demands
- Paris 2024 Olympics: New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews wins cycling track sprint gold, beats Freidrich in final
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 11, Day 16: India ends campaign with 1 silver, 5 bronze; USA vs FRA in women’s basketball final; China leads standings with 40 gold medals
- ‘Felt the connection in India from day one,’ says newly appointed head coach Manolo Marquez
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Gulyas takes women’s gold for Hungary in modern pentathlon
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE