Paris 2024 Olympics: New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews wins cycling track sprint gold, beats Freidrich in final

Andrews outclassed Germany’s Lea Freidrich in the final, winning 2-0, to become the first woman from New Zealand to win the discipline at the Olympics.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 17:56 IST , SAINT QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand wins cycling gold medal in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand wins cycling gold medal in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand wins cycling gold medal in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews completed an incredible week with gold in the women’s sprint at the National Velodrome on Sunday.

Andrews outclassed Germany’s Lea Freidrich in the final, winning 2-0, to become the first woman from New Zealand to win the discipline at the Olympics.

The 24-year-old also won the keirin on Thursday to deliver New Zealand’s first Olympic track cycling gold for 20 years, having already earned a silver in the team sprint.

Paris Olympics: Sprinter Mulamba provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance

Britain’s sprint world champion Emma Finucane beat Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw to take the bronze -- the 21-year-old’s third medal from her Games debut.

Finucane was the favourite going into the final day but was well-beaten by Andrews in the semifinals. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Cycling

