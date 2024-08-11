MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: China’s Li wins women’s over 81kg gold in weightlifting

Park Hye-jeong of South Korea took silver and Emily Campbell of Britain claimed the bronze. 

Published : Aug 11, 2024 17:36 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gold medallist Wenwen Li of China poses on the podium.
Gold medallist Wenwen Li of China poses on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gold medallist Wenwen Li of China poses on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

China’s Li Wenwen won her second Olympic gold medal with a dominant performance to take the title in the women’s over 81kg weightlifting at the Paris Games on Sunday.

The defending gold medallist in the heaviest women’s class did not come close to threatening her own world record of 335kg, but her total of 309kg was more than enough to see off the rest of the field at the Paris Expo.

A lift of 136kg in the snatch gave her a comfortable lead and she secured the gold with her second attempt in the clean and jerk with 173kg on the bar.

The 24-year-old, who had shushed the large Chinese contingent in the crowd before every lift, hoisted her diminutive coach in the air and carried him around the platform in celebration.

Also read | Full list of Indian medallists in Summer Games history

Li, whose gold looks set to help China top the Games medals table for the first time since 2008, has excelled in the unlimited category and took gold in the then over 87kg class in Tokyo and is a former world champion in the same category.

South Korea’s Park Hye-jeong took silver with a 299kg total, while Britain’s Emily Campbell was clearly delighted with her bronze medal after lifting a total of 288kg.

The over 81kg women’s class is one of the new Olympic categories for Paris after the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) reorganised the programme following the Tokyo Games. 

Related Topics

Weightlifting /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
