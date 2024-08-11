Paris 2024 Olympics: Sprinter Mulamba provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance

Congolese sprinter Dominique Lasconi Mulamba has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Testing Agency said on Sunday, days after he competed in the 100 metres at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Mulamba got through the preliminaries with a time of 10.54 but went out in round one on August 3 when he finished seventh in 10.53. The positive sample was collected a day later in Paris, according to the ITA.

He has the right to challenge the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport and can request an analysis of his “B-sample.”

There have been a handful of positive tests reported at the Games, with Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehen, Afghan judoka Mohammad Samim Faizad and African Games boxing champion Cynthia Ogunsemilore of Nigeria testing positive in Paris.