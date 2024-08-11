MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Sprinter Mulamba provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance

Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Dominique Mulamba got through the preliminaries with a time of 10.54 but went out in round one on August 3 when he finished seventh in 10.53.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 15:58 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Dominique Lasconi Mulamba of Team Democratic Republic of the Congo competes during the Men’s 100m Round 1.
Dominique Lasconi Mulamba of Team Democratic Republic of the Congo competes during the Men’s 100m Round 1. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Dominique Lasconi Mulamba of Team Democratic Republic of the Congo competes during the Men’s 100m Round 1. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Congolese sprinter Dominique Lasconi Mulamba has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Testing Agency said on Sunday, days after he competed in the 100 metres at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Mulamba got through the preliminaries with a time of 10.54 but went out in round one on August 3 when he finished seventh in 10.53. The positive sample was collected a day later in Paris, according to the ITA.

ALSO READ | Sifan Hassan becomes first athlete since Emil Zatopek to win medals in 5000m, 10,000m and marathon in single edition

He has the right to challenge the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport and can request an analysis of his “B-sample.”

There have been a handful of positive tests reported at the Games, with Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehen, Afghan judoka Mohammad Samim Faizad and African Games boxing champion Cynthia Ogunsemilore of Nigeria testing positive in Paris.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

International Testing Agency

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sprinter Mulamba provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance
    Reuters
  2. An old injury, overthinking and will to satisfy India’s hopes: Neeraj Chopra at peace with Paris Olympics silver
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian medallists in Summer Games history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Disqualification Appeal: CAS verdict impending; August 11 last day to submit documents
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 11, Day 16: India ends campaign with 6 medals - 1 silver, 5 bronze; USA vs FRA in women’s basketball final; Medal Tally news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sprinter Mulamba provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian medallists in Summer Games history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 11, Day 16: India ends campaign with 6 medals - 1 silver, 5 bronze; USA vs FRA in women’s basketball final; Medal Tally news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem, who won Pakistan’s first gold medal in 40 years, returns home to hero’s welcome
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sifan Hassan becomes first athlete since Emil Zatopek to win medals in 5000m, 10,000m and marathon in single edition
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sprinter Mulamba provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance
    Reuters
  2. An old injury, overthinking and will to satisfy India’s hopes: Neeraj Chopra at peace with Paris Olympics silver
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian medallists in Summer Games history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Disqualification Appeal: CAS verdict impending; August 11 last day to submit documents
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 11, Day 16: India ends campaign with 6 medals - 1 silver, 5 bronze; USA vs FRA in women’s basketball final; Medal Tally news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment