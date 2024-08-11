MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem, who won Pakistan’s first gold medal in 40 years, returns home to hero’s welcome

Nadeem was met by his family, including his father who placed a garland around his neck to thousands chanting “Long Live Arshad Nadeem! Long Live Pakistan!”, as he touched down in the eastern city of Lahore.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 14:42 IST , LAHORE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who won gold medal in men’s javelin throw at Paris 2024 Olympics, waves to people outside the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on Sunday.
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who won gold medal in men’s javelin throw at Paris 2024 Olympics, waves to people outside the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won gold medal in men's javelin throw at Paris 2024 Olympics, waves to people outside the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Javelin gold medallist Arshad Nadeem arrived to a water canon salute and chants from thousands of supporters as he brought Pakistan’s first Olympic medal home early on Sunday.

Nadeem was met by his family, including his father who placed a garland around his neck to thousands chanting “Long Live Arshad Nadeem! Long Live Pakistan!”, as he touched down in the eastern city of Lahore.

The 27-year old father of two beat defending champion Neeraj Chopra of neighbouring arch-rival India in the men’s javelin on Thursday in Paris with an Olympic record 92.97-metre throw, the sixth best ever.

READ | The Arshad Nadeem story: How Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold medallist was developed

His triumph is seen by Pakistanis, struggling with an economic crisis and rising militancy, as all the more impressive since Nadeem was born and raised in a mud brick house in an impoverished corner of rural Punjab. As a young man, he trained in wheat fields with homemade javelins.

Mohammad Farooq travelled hours from the city of Sargodha to join the welcome celebrations.

“I have come here... to welcome our hero. Pakistan has gained this happy moment after 40 years. It has become a double pleasure with Aug. 14,” he said, referring to Pakistan’s independence day celebrations on Wednesday.

President Asif Ali Zardari announced on Saturday that Arshad Nadeem would be awarded Pakistan’s second-highest civilian award, the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, for his achievement.

“I am thankful to God almighty. I thank my parents and Pakistani nation,” Nadeem told the crowds. “There is lot of hard work by me and my coach Salman Butt behind this.”

Related Topics

Arshad Nadeem /

Athletics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

javelin throw

