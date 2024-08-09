MagazineBuy Print

The Arshad Nadeem story: How Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold medallist was developed

Before Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable victory in Paris, Pakistan had never won an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 20:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Nadeem threw an Olympic record of 92.97 metres for victory, India’s defending champion Neeraj Chopra taking silver with 89.45. Grenada’s Anderson Peters claimed bronze with 88.54m. | Photo Credit: AP
Nadeem threw an Olympic record of 92.97 metres for victory, India’s defending champion Neeraj Chopra taking silver with 89.45. Grenada’s Anderson Peters claimed bronze with 88.54m. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won the Olympic men’s javelin title in Paris on Thursday, his country’s first individual gold at a Summer Games.

Nadeem threw an Olympic record of 92.97 metres for victory, India’s defending champion Neeraj Chopra taking silver with 89.45. Grenada’s Anderson Peters claimed bronze with 88.54m.

Here’s Arshad’s story from humble beginnings to Olympic gold

Before Arshad’s remarkable victory, Pakistan had never won an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

All of Pakistan’s previous three gold medals came in field hockey, with their team winning gold in 1960, 1968 and 1984.

Prior to Thursday, only two Pakistan athletes had won individual medals of any colour - with a wrestling bronze in 1960 and a boxing bronze in 1988.

Since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Pakistan has not won a medal of any kind.

(With inputs from AFP)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

