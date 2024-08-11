MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: McLaughlin-Levrone, Thomas romp to relay win, give United States 34th medal on track & field events

Fielding a star-studded foursome featuring Olympic champions Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas, the Americans clocked three minutes 15.27 seconds, narrowly missing the world record set by the former Soviet Union in 1988.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 02:30 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabrielle Thomas and Alexis Holmes of the United States celebrate after winning gold.
Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabrielle Thomas and Alexis Holmes of the United States celebrate after winning gold. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabrielle Thomas and Alexis Holmes of the United States celebrate after winning gold. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The United States blazed to the gold medal in the Olympic women’s 4x400 metres relay on Saturday, clocking the second quickest time in history and stretching the country’s remarkable victory streak in the event to eight in a row.

Fielding a star-studded foursome featuring Olympic champions Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas, the Americans clocked three minutes 15.27 seconds, narrowly missing the world record set by the former Soviet Union in 1988.

A week after Femke Bol led the Dutch to victory in the mixed 4x400 relay with a remarkable anchor leg, the gap was too great for her to make up and the Netherlands had to settle for silver in 3:19.50. Britain claimed bronze in 3:19.

Jamaica were in third spot after the opening leg, but Andrenette Knight dropped the baton after bumping Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke on the second leg.

Shamier Little put the U.S. in front before handing off to McLaughlin-Levrone, who put 30 metres on the field with her sizzling 47.71 seconds lap and the only question from that point was who would win silver.

Thomas handed off to Alexis Holmes about 40m ahead clear and she led her team home.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

olympics /

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone /

Athletics /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lasha Talakhadze wins third-straight heavyweight weightlifting title
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar disappoint
    Team Sportstar
  3. France vs USA, Men’s Basketball Final Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: USA beats France 98-87 to win 17th gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA beats France to extend clinch gold again, extends domination in Basketball
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Taiwan gender-row boxer Lin Yu-ting seals emphatic gold
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lasha Talakhadze wins third-straight heavyweight weightlifting title
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA beats France to extend clinch gold again, extends domination in Basketball
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Taiwan gender-row boxer Lin Yu-ting seals emphatic gold
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: McLaughlin-Levrone, Thomas romp to relay win, give United States 34th medal on track & field events
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: New Zealand’s Kerr wins gruelling men’s high jump
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lasha Talakhadze wins third-straight heavyweight weightlifting title
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar disappoint
    Team Sportstar
  3. France vs USA, Men’s Basketball Final Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: USA beats France 98-87 to win 17th gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA beats France to extend clinch gold again, extends domination in Basketball
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Taiwan gender-row boxer Lin Yu-ting seals emphatic gold
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment