Paris 2024 Olympics: US men’s water polo team wins first medal since 2008 by knocking off Hungary for bronze

It’s the first medal for the U.S. men since the team lost to Hungary in the final of the 2008 Olympics. The U.S. also won bronze the last time Paris hosted the Summer Games in 1924.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 17:13 IST , NANTERRE - 2 MINS READ

AP
Adrian Weinberg made 16 saves in regulation and denied Vince Vigvári in the penalty shootout, helping the United States beat Hungary 11-8 on Sunday for the bronze medal in men’s water polo at the Paris Olympics.

It’s the first medal for the U.S. men since the team lost to Hungary in the final of the 2008 Olympics. The U.S. also won bronze the last time Paris hosted the Summer Games in 1924.

Ben Hallock had two goals for the U.S., which bounced back after losing to Serbia in the semifinals.

Gergo Zalanki and Denes Varga each had two goals for Hungary, the winningest men’s water polo program in history. Hungary took home the bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Hungary opened an 8-6 lead on Daniel Angyal’s goal with 3:22 left. But the U.S. rallied with man-up goals by Alex Bowen and Hannes Daube.

Also read | Full list of Indian medallists in Summer Games history

Daube, Max Irving and Bowen converted their opportunities in the penalty shootout, and Hungary was shut out in the tiebreaker. Varga hit the cage before Vigvári was turned away by Weinberg. When Gergo Zalanki hit the cage again, it was over.

As the U.S. coaches and players celebrated wildly — on the sideline and in the pool — Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” played on the sound system at Paris La Defense Arena. U.S. coach Dejan Udovicic waved his arms in the air to fire up the Americans fans in the crowd.

