Wimbledon 2024, Ladies’ singles final highlights: Barbora Krejcikova becomes champion after beating Jasmine Paolini

July 13, 2024 20:43

PRESENTATION CEREMONY!!

Jasmine Paolini comes up first and receives her runner-up trophy followed by the Wimbledon 2024 ladies’ singles champion Barbora Krejcikova.

The Italian is up to the mic now. “To see this stadium full and play here is a dream come true. Congratulations to Barbora. You play such beautiful tennis and congrats to your team as well,” Paolini said.

“I want to thank my family and team for supporting me. The crowd has been amazing as well in these two weeks, so thank you, everyone. I try to keep smiling whatever happens,” she said.

“I remember watching the tournament as a kid and cheering for Federer. So to play here is amazing,” she concluded.

Krejcikova is up to the mic now. “I don’t have any words right now. It’s unreal what has happened and this is the best day of my tennis career and probably the best day of my life,” she said.

“I want to congratulate Jasmine and her team. It was a great final. She played the French Open final two weeks ago and to be here again is impressive,” she said.