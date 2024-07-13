Wimbledon 2024, Ladies’ singles final highlights: Barbora Krejcikova becomes champion after beating Jasmine Paolini

- July 13, 2024 20:55Krejcikova becomes eight different winner in the last eight editions
- July 13, 2024 20:43PRESENTATION CEREMONY!!
Jasmine Paolini comes up first and receives her runner-up trophy followed by the Wimbledon 2024 ladies’ singles champion Barbora Krejcikova.
The Italian is up to the mic now. “To see this stadium full and play here is a dream come true. Congratulations to Barbora. You play such beautiful tennis and congrats to your team as well,” Paolini said.
“I want to thank my family and team for supporting me. The crowd has been amazing as well in these two weeks, so thank you, everyone. I try to keep smiling whatever happens,” she said.
“I remember watching the tournament as a kid and cheering for Federer. So to play here is amazing,” she concluded.
Krejcikova is up to the mic now. “I don’t have any words right now. It’s unreal what has happened and this is the best day of my tennis career and probably the best day of my life,” she said.
“I want to congratulate Jasmine and her team. It was a great final. She played the French Open final two weeks ago and to be here again is impressive,” she said.
- July 13, 2024 20:27THIRD SET: Krejcikova* 6-4 Paolini | BARBORA KREJCIKOVA IS THE LADIES’ SINGLES CHAMPION AT WIMBLEDON 2024
Krejcikova is serving for the Championship and takes the lead with a forehand down the line.
Paolini hits a backhand out of the court to make it 30-0.
Double fault from Krejcikova. Paolini makes it level as Krejcikova’s backhand goes out.
Break point for Paolini after Krejcikova overhits her backhand once again. Krejcikova redeems herself with good play near the net to make it deuce.
Championship point for Krejcikova as Paolini hits a backhand beyond the baseline. But she cannot capitalise as her backhand down the court goes well out.
Break point for Paolini as she hit a powerful forehand past Krejcikova who was attacking the net.
Krejcikova saves the break with a forehand across the court. She hits an ace to get another Championship point.
Deuce once again as Krejcikova’s slice does not clear the net.
Championship point once again for Krejcikova. And this time she finishes it off. Paolini cannot keep her serve return inside the court as Krejcikova lifts her arms up in celebration.
- July 13, 2024 20:23THIRD SET: Krejcikova 5-4 Paolini*
Paolini takes a 0-30 lead after Krejcikova hits the net with her shot. Brilliant play at the net by Paolini to take a 0-40 lead.
Krejcikova gets one back after Paolini hits the net with her backhand.
Paolini holds her serve as Krejcikova hits the net once again.
- July 13, 2024 20:21THIRD SET: Krejcikova* 5-3 Paolini
Krejcikova gets the first point after Paolini hits the ball out of the court.
She seals the game without dripping a point to take a twi game lead in the third set.
- July 13, 2024 20:15THIRD SET: Krejcikova 4-3 Paolini*
Krejcikova takes a 30-0 lead after two errors from Paolini.
Paolini responds with brave play near the net to make it 30-15. She levels it up after forcing Krejcikova to hit her serve return wide.
Break point for Krejcikova. Paolini holds her nerve and makes it deuce after Krejcikova hits the ball out.
Another break point for Krejcikova. And she breaks in the final set.
- July 13, 2024 20:12THIRD SET: Krejcikova* 3-3 Paolini
Krejcikova takes the lead after an inch-perfect cross-court forehand. She follows it up with an ace.
Paolini makes it 40-15 after Krejcikova hits a double fault.
Krejcikova seals the game with an ace down the middle.
- July 13, 2024 20:09THIRD SET: Krejcikova 2-3 Paolini*
Paolini takes a 0-30 lead after Krejcikova hits the net twice while returning a serve.
She wins the game without dropping a point after Krejcikova cannot keep the ball in control while returning a powerful serve.
- July 13, 2024 20:07THIRD SET: Krejcikova* 2-2 Paolini
Krejcikova takes a 30-0 lead after keeping her curling forehand within the limits of the court.
She wins the game after Paolini returns her serve only as far as the net.
- July 13, 2024 20:02THIRD SET: Krejcikova 1-2 Paolini*
Krejcikova tries to fire a backhand down the line but hits the net. Paolini takes a 0-30 lead after Krejcikova hits another backhand out of the court.
Paolini seals the game after a long rally which ended with Krejcikova hitting her forehand beyond the baseline.
- July 13, 2024 20:01THIRD SET: Krejcikova* 1-1 Paolini
Krejcikova wins the first point after Paolini hits the ball out. She takes the lead up to 40-0 with Paolini making the same error.
Krejcikova follows suit and seals her service game without dropping a point.
- July 13, 2024 19:58THIRD SET: Krejcikova 0-1 Paolini*
Paolini begins the first game with a dominant display, taking a 0-40 lead. She seals the first game without dropping a point.
- July 13, 2024 19:49SECOND SET: Krejcikova* 2-6 Paolini | PAOLINI WINS THE SECOND SET
Krejcikova’s backhand has too much power as the ball goes out to give Paolini a 15-30 lead.
Paolini has two breaks and two set points after Krejcikova’s slice near the net goes out.
She wins the second set to make to level in the Championship match.
- July 13, 2024 19:44SECOND SET: Krejcikova 2-5 Paolini*
Paolini takes a 0-30 lead with brilliant play all around the court. Krejcikova with a forehand near the net to make it 15-40.
Paolini holds on to win the game after Krejcikova’s forehand lands outside the court.
- July 13, 2024 19:41SECOND SET: Krejcikova* 2-4 Paolini
Krejcikova takes a 30-15 lead after Paolini hits the server return out of the.
Brilliant backhand return down the line from Paolini to make it 40-30.
Krejcikova responds with a powerful serve down the middle which Paolini fails to return.
- July 13, 2024 19:37SECOND SET: Krejcikova 1-4 Paolini*
Krejcikova hits her backhand into the net to give Paolini the lead. She takes a 15-40 lead after touching the ball into the opponent’s court from near the net.
She seals the game with a strong forehand down the line.
- July 13, 2024 19:32SECOND SET: Krejcikova* 1-3 Paolini
Krejcikova is struggling to get back into this set as she starts with a double fault. Another double fault as Paolini takes a 0-30 lead.
Krejcikova gets one back with a curling forehand.
Two break points for Paolini after Krejcikova hits the ball out.
Krejcikova holds on to make it deuce. She takes advantage after Paolini hits the net with a stretched forehand.
Krejcikova saves her serve after Paolini hits the ball out of the court.
- July 13, 2024 19:25SECOND SET: Krejcikova 0-3 Paolini*
The Italian takes the first point after Krejcikova hits a forehand out. Krejcikova levels it up after Paolini loses another review.
Paolini takes a 15-40 lead with a cross-court forehand.
Krejcikova makes it deuce after Paolini fails to clear the net with her forehand. Break point for Krejcikova after Paolini is forced to hit the ball in an awkward position.
Paolini levels it up after Krejcikova’s slice hits the net. She takes the advantage after a series of powerful forehands.
She wins the game after Krejcikova’s serve return hits the frame of the net and goes out.
- July 13, 2024 19:22SECOND SET: Krejcikova* 0-2 Paolini
Paolini takes the first point after a good rally which ended with Krejcikova hitting the net. Krejcikova makes it 15-30 after Paolini’s backhand goes wide.
Two break points for Paolini.
Paolini breaks Krejcikova’s serve in the second set.
- July 13, 2024 19:18SECOND SET: Krejcikova 0-1 Paolini*
Paolini to serve. She takes the first point after Krejcikova returns her serve into the sky. Krejcikova responds and takes a 30-15 lead. Paolini levels it up after she challenges a call.
Paolini seals the game after Krejcikova’s return hits the net.
- July 13, 2024 19:12FIRST SET: Krejcikova* 6-2 Paolini | KREJCIKOVA WINS THE FIRST SET
Krejcikova is serving for the set. She begins with a serve down the middle which Paolini returns to the net. She takes a 30-0 lead after hitting a powerful forehand near the net.
Three set points for Krejcikova after Paolini pulls her forehand wide.
She seals the set with a curling cross-court forehand which Paolini hits back to the net.
- July 13, 2024 19:08FIRST SET: Krejcikova 5-2 Paolini*
Paolini begins with an ace down the middle. Krejcikova responds by attacking the net and slams the ball away from Paolini to make it level.
Paolini takes a 30-40 lead after Krejcikova hits her serve return into the net.
She seals the games after Krejcikova mistimes her shot.
- July 13, 2024 19:05FIRST SET: Krejcikova* 5-1 Paolini
Dominant play from Krejcikova as she attacks the net to take the first point. She takes a 40-0 lead with another backhand down the line from near the net.
Paolini gets one back after Krejcikova’s backhand goes out of court. A strong forehand from Krejcikova barely touches the baseline. Paolini challenges but loses the review. Krejcikova takes the game.
- July 13, 2024 19:01FIRST SET: Krejcikova 4-1 Paolini*
Krejcikova takes a 30-0 lead after Paolini makes a couple of errors. Paolini makes it level after Krejcikova hits her forehand out of court.
Paolini’s forehand is called out and she challenges. The reviews shows that it was indeed out. Break point for Krejcikova.
Krejcikova completes the double break.
- July 13, 2024 18:55FIRST SET: Krejcikova* 3-1 Paolini
Krejcikova takes a 30-0 lead with a powerful forehand. Paolini gets a point back after attacking the net and forcing Krejcikova to hit her ball out.
But the Italian hits the serve return out of bounds and gives Krejcikova a 40-15 lead.
Paolini with a brilliant backhand down the court to make it 40-30. Deuce after Krejcikova hits her forehand straight into the net.
An incredible rally ends with Krejcikova hitting a crosscourt forehand near the net, away from an exhausted Paolini.
Krejcikova takes the game after Poalini’s serve return goes out.
- July 13, 2024 18:46FIRST SET: Krejcikova 2-1 Paolini*
Good movement around the court from both players. Krejcikova gains the upper hand with a powerful forehand halfway down the court, away from Paolini.
Paolini makes it 30-30 with a perfect cross-court backhand near the net. The Italian takes the lead in the game after Krejcikova fails to clear the net.
Krejcikova makes it deuce after Paolini’s forehand down the line goes out. Break point for Krejcikova.
Paolini makes it deuce again with a beautiful slice. She takes the lead after moving closer to the net. Krejcikova makes it level again.
Paolini takes the advantage after Krejcikova hits her backhand out of the court.
Paolini seals the game after Krejcikova fails to return her serve.
- July 13, 2024 18:43FIRST SET: Krejcikova* 2-0 Paolini
Krejcikova takes a 30-0 lead. An easy and clean start on serve for Krejcikova as she wins the game without dropping a point.
- July 13, 2024 18:37FIRST SET: Krejcikova 1-0 Paolini*
Paolini to serve. Krejcikova takes the first point after Paolini hits the ball beyond the baseline. She takes a 30-15 lead after Paolini repeats the same mistake.
Two break points for Krejcikova. She breaks the first game with a cross-court forehand
- July 13, 2024 18:30IT’S TIME FOR THE FINAL
The players are making their way into the Centre Court in Wimbledon. Barbora Krejcikova enters first while Jasmine Paolini follows.
- July 13, 2024 18:14BARBORA KREJCIKOVA ROUTE TO FINAL
Semifinal: beat Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Quarterfinal: beat Jeļena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-4, 7-6
Round of 16: beat Danielle Collins (USA) 7-5, 6-3
Third round: beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) 6-0, 4-3 (Maneiro retired hurt)
Second round: beat Katie Volynets (USA) 7-6, 7-6
First round: beat Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 7-6, 6-7, 7-5
- July 13, 2024 18:14JASMINE PAOLINI ROUTE TO FINAL
Semifinal: beat Donna Vekic (CRO) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8)
Quarterfinal: beat Emma Navarro (USA) 6-2, 6-1
Round of 16: beat Madison Keys (USA) 6-3, 6-7, 5-5 (Keys retired hurt)
Third round: beat Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 7-6, 6-1
Second round: beat Greet Minnen (BEL) 7-6, 6-2
First round: beat Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 7-5, 6-3
- July 13, 2024 18:10Top five greatest Wimbledon ladies’ singles finals of all time
- July 13, 2024 17:53HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 1
Barbora Krejcikova: 1
Jasmine Paolini: 0
The two players have faced each other once before, back in Australian Open qualifying in 2018 where Krejcikova beat Paolini 6-2, 6-1.
