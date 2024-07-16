MagazineBuy Print

Lionel Messi is likely to miss at least next two games for Inter Miami with ankle injury

The 37-year-old Messi tearfully exited Argentina’s 1-0 win over Colombia in Sunday’s Copa America final after going down in the 64th minute after

Published : Jul 16, 2024 22:12 IST , Fort Lauderdale - 1 MIN READ

AP
Argentina’s Lionel Messi touches his ankle sitting at the bench during a Copa America final match against Colombia in Miami Gardens.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi touches his ankle sitting at the bench during a Copa America final match against Colombia in Miami Gardens. | Photo Credit: Julio Cortez/ AP
infoIcon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi touches his ankle sitting at the bench during a Copa America final match against Colombia in Miami Gardens. | Photo Credit: Julio Cortez/ AP

Lionel Messi is likely to miss at least the next two matches for Inter Miami, his Major League Soccer team, after injuring his right ankle during the Copa America final, Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said Tuesday.

Martino said Messi will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but he did not want to speculate on whether it would be a long-term injury. Inter Miami will host Toronto FC on Wednesday night and Chicago on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old Messi tearfully exited Argentina’s 1-0 win over Colombia in Sunday’s Copa America final after going down in the 64th minute.

He immediately looked to the Argentina bench and was down for a couple of minutes before taking off his right boot and walking slowly off the field. He was then shown covering his face, sobbing in his seat. Cameras later showed him on the bench with a badly swollen right ankle.

Messi said he was doing well in an Instagram post Monday and that he hoped to return soon.

Miami is currently second in the Eastern Conference standings.

