MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Como deny racism after Wolves say Hwang targeted during friendly

Hwang reported the incident midway through the second half, which led to an angry response from his teammates and saw Daniel Podence sent off for punching a Como player.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 20:22 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: South Korea’s Hwang Hee-chan warms up during an open training session ahead of the second round of the Asian qualifier group C match for 2026 World Cup between South Korea and China.
File Photo: South Korea’s Hwang Hee-chan warms up during an open training session ahead of the second round of the Asian qualifier group C match for 2026 World Cup between South Korea and China. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: South Korea’s Hwang Hee-chan warms up during an open training session ahead of the second round of the Asian qualifier group C match for 2026 World Cup between South Korea and China. | Photo Credit: AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers said it will file a complaint with UEFA after its South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan was the target of an alleged racial remark during Monday’s preseason match against Italian Serie A side Como 1907.

Como condemned racism and added that one of its players had referred to Hwang as “Jackie Chan,” based on the nickname “Channy” used by the Wolves players for their colleague.

Hwang reported the incident midway through the second half, which led to an angry response from his teammates and saw Daniel Podence sent off for punching a Como player, the midlands club said.

Como, newly promoted to Italy’s top flight, said they had spoken to their player involved in the exchange and believed he had not said anything derogatory.

ALSO READ: Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

“He has told us the comment he made, to his co-defender, was ‘ignore him, he thinks he’s Jackie Chan’.

“Having spoken to our player at length, we are confident this was in reference to the player’s name, and to the constant references of ‘Channy’ made by his own teammates on the pitch,” the Como statement added.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said he had asked Hwang if he wanted the match to be abandoned or to be substituted but the 28-year-old wanted the game to continue.

Wolves won 1-0 at its training camp in Marbella, Spain.

“Channy (Hwang) will be OK. He’ll get our full support and we’ll pick him up in the morning and make sure he’s OK. It’s a together group,” the manager added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

UEFA /

Hwang Hee-chan /

Como

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Como deny racism after Wolves say Hwang targeted during friendly
    Reuters
  2. Straight contest between the Naiks for MCA president’s post
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Olympics 2024: Moudgil overcomes mental demons to secure place in shooting contingent for Paris Games
    PTI
  4. India’s jersey for Paris 2024 Olympics: All you need to know about the official JSW Group’s new kit
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024, UEFA Team of the Tournament: Rodri,Yamal among six Spain players, Musiala included
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Como deny racism after Wolves say Hwang targeted during friendly
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024, UEFA Team of the Tournament: Rodri,Yamal among six Spain players, Musiala included
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who will replace Gareth Southgate as England manager? Howe, Potter among candidates
    Team Sportstar
  4. German football adopts Euro 2024 referee rule
    AFP
  5. Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Como deny racism after Wolves say Hwang targeted during friendly
    Reuters
  2. Straight contest between the Naiks for MCA president’s post
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Olympics 2024: Moudgil overcomes mental demons to secure place in shooting contingent for Paris Games
    PTI
  4. India’s jersey for Paris 2024 Olympics: All you need to know about the official JSW Group’s new kit
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024, UEFA Team of the Tournament: Rodri,Yamal among six Spain players, Musiala included
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment