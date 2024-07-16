Euro 2024, UEFA Team of the Tournament: Rodri,Yamal among six Spain players, Musiala included

Spain midfielder Rodri and 17-year-old Lamine Yamal were among six Spain players named in UEFA’s team of the tournament for Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

UEFA’s technical observers chose a 4-3-3 formation, which was one of the most frequently used during the tournament, with defender Kyle Walker earning his second successive appearance in it. He was England’s only player named in the team.

Spain defeated England 2-1 in the final for their fourth European Championship title.

The remainder of the team was: Mike Maignan (France); Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), William Saliba (France), Marc Cucurella (Spain); Daniel Olmo (Spain), Fabian Ruiz (Spain); Jamal Musiala (Germany), and Nico Williams (Spain).

ALSO READ | Mbappe says, ‘dream has come true’ at Real Madrid unveiling

UEFA’s technical observer team was made up of 12 former players and current or former coaches.

Rodri was also named the best player of Euro 2024 after helping Spain win the competition for a fourth time.

The Manchester City man’s only goal of the tournament came in scoring the equaliser in a 4-1 win over Georgia in the last 16.

AS IT HAPPENED | SPAIN VS ENGLAND HIGHLIGHTS, EURO 2024 FINAL

However, he was hailed by coach Luis de la Fuente as a “perfect computer” for his metronomic passing and reading of the game that proved vital to carrying a young side through a devilishly difficult draw to glory.

At 17, Spain’s forward Lamine Yamal won the Young Player of the Year after the 2024 final.

The Barcelona winger impressed at the European Championship with four assists, most by any player, and netted an important goal against France in the semifinal. With that strike, he became the youngest player to score in the seminfinal of a major men’s tournament.