Euro 2024, UEFA Team of the Tournament: Rodri,Yamal among six Spain players, Musiala included

UEFA’s technical observers chose a 4-3-3 formation, which was one of the most frequently used during the tournament, with defender Kyle Walker earning his second successive appearance in it.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 18:53 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Alvaro Morata, Rodri and Lamine Yamal.
Spain’s Alvaro Morata, Rodri and Lamine Yamal. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Spain's Alvaro Morata, Rodri and Lamine Yamal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain midfielder Rodri and 17-year-old Lamine Yamal were among six Spain players named in UEFA’s team of the tournament for Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

UEFA’s technical observers chose a 4-3-3 formation, which was one of the most frequently used during the tournament, with defender Kyle Walker earning his second successive appearance in it. He was England’s only player named in the team.

Spain defeated England 2-1 in the final for their fourth European Championship title.

The remainder of the team was: Mike Maignan (France); Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), William Saliba (France), Marc Cucurella (Spain); Daniel Olmo (Spain), Fabian Ruiz (Spain); Jamal Musiala (Germany), and Nico Williams (Spain).

ALSO READ | Mbappe says, ‘dream has come true’ at Real Madrid unveiling

UEFA’s technical observer team was made up of 12 former players and current or former coaches.

Rodri was also named the best player of Euro 2024 after helping Spain win the competition for a fourth time.

The Manchester City man’s only goal of the tournament came in scoring the equaliser in a 4-1 win over Georgia in the last 16.

AS IT HAPPENED | SPAIN VS ENGLAND HIGHLIGHTS, EURO 2024 FINAL

However, he was hailed by coach Luis de la Fuente as a “perfect computer” for his metronomic passing and reading of the game that proved vital to carrying a young side through a devilishly difficult draw to glory.

At 17, Spain’s forward Lamine Yamal won the Young Player of the Year after the 2024 final.

The Barcelona winger impressed at the European Championship with four assists, most by any player, and netted an important goal against France in the semifinal. With that strike, he became the youngest player to score in the seminfinal of a major men’s tournament.

EURO 2024 TEAM OF THE TOURNAMENT
Mike Maignan (France); Kyle Walker (England), Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), William Saliba (France), Marc Cucurella (Spain); Rodri (Spain), Daniel Olmo (Spain), Fabian Ruiz (Spain); Lamine Yamal (Spain), Jamal Musiala (Germany), and Nico Williams (Spain).

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

