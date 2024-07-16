Gareth Southgate has resigned as the head coach of the England men’s football team after the team’s loss in the final of the European Championships to Spain in Berlin.

Southgate, who took over the reigns after Sam Allardyce left the post by mutual agreement with the FA in 2016, led the Three Lions to a FIFA World Cup semifinal, a UEFA Nations League semifinal and two Euro finals.

With the two previous foreign appointments in Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello not turning out to be fruitful, it will be interesting to see if the FA continues to prefer a home manager.

Here is a list of possible candidates that could replace Southgate as the England manager:

Eddie Howe

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has long been linked to the top job in England. The 46-year-old manager has played in a key role in bringing Newcastle back in contention for European places after the Saudi takeover.

FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe before the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Fulham and Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Howe’s coaching experience in England’s football pyramid with Burnley and Bournemouth and his propensity to give chances to and develop youth players has made him an ideal contender for the role.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter has been without a coaching role since leaving Chelsea in April 2023. But the English manager has been one of the most heralded coaches in the country over the last few years.

File Photo: Graham Potter, Head Coach of Chelsea looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Prior to his unsuccessful spell at Chelsea, Potter achieved great success at Brighton and Hove Albion during a three-year spell starting from 2019. Potter’s attacking style of play coupled with his record in developing young players could see him be a firm favourite in succeeding Southgate.

Jurgen Klopp

The most successful manager on this list, Jurgen Klopp is sure to have many admirers across the country after taking Liverpool to a first-ever Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League triumph.

File Photo: Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp smiles ahead the start of the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/ AP

The 57-year-old announced midway last season that he would be leaving the Merseyside club at the end of the 2023-24 season, also expressing his need for a break after eight years in charge.

Reports suggested that Klopp turned down the chance to manage the US Men’s National Team last week, but if the FA make contact he could be tempted by the England job considering his experience working in the country.

Frank Lampard

Former England midfielder Frank Lampard could also be one among those considered in taking over the reigns of the national team.

File Photo: Chelsea’s English head coach Frank Lampard gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London. | Photo Credit: AFP

Despite having limited success during his managerial stints in the Premier League with Everton and in two spells with Chelsea, Lampard’s spell at Derby County in the Championship shows he has the ingredients to be a top manager.

A spell with the national team, with who he has 106 caps, could be the perfect platform for Lampard to get back into management, away from the rigours of club football.

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino could be another name on the list of candidates to replace Southgate if the FA decides to opt for a manager from abroad. Despite a difficult season at Chelsea last time, the Argentinian managed to lead the team to European qualification with a stong end to the season.

File Photo: Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino during the Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Fulham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 52-year old also had fruitful spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Southampton. But it was at Tottenham Hotspur that his legend truly grew. Pochettino led Spurs to their first ever UEFA Champions League final, losing out to Liverpool.

Pochettino too has a good record with respect to youth development and that could be crucial in taking over a young England squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.