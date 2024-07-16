German football adopts Euro 2024 referee rule

A rule that only a team captain can talk to referees, introduced at Euro 2024, will be applied to all levels of German football, the German FA (DFB) announced Tuesday.

Under the rule, players who approach a referee to discuss a decision will be given yellow cards.

The German FA said the rule would be adopted in both men’s and women’s football from the professional level through to local leagues.

ALSO READ | FIFA asks for Club World Cup broadcast bids just 11 months before 32-team event launches in US

The rule, designed to promote more respect for referees and clearer interactions with match officials, was implemented in all UEFA club competitions early in July.

Several yellow cards were handed out for non-captains approaching referees at Euro 2024. A total of 161 yellows were handed out in the group stages alone. At Euro 2020, the total for the entire tournament was 151.

Ansgar Schwenken, the director of Match Operations and Fans at the Bundesliga, said the rule was “the logical step for more fairness and respect.”