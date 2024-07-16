MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

Gareth Southgate announced that he is parting ways with England after its Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 15:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s manager Gareth Southgate.
England’s manager Gareth Southgate. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s manager Gareth Southgate. | Photo Credit: AP

Gareth Southgate announced that he is parting ways with England after its Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain on Sunday. The 53-year-old, who joined as the national side’s head coach in 2016, leaves his role after 102 games in-charge.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” said Southgate in a statement.

“It’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”

Under Southgate, England has reached two European Championship finals in 2021 and 2024 -- ending in defeats -- and a World Cup semifinal.

His contract was set to end in December this year, but amid much scrutiny in the last two years, the 53-year-old has decided to step down.

READ | Ball-shy England dealt familiar fate as final hurdle proves too far

In the 102 matches he took charge, England won 61 while losing 17. In the four major tournaments he managed, England won 14 games -- the most for any manager.

Related stories

Related Topics

Gareth Southgate /

England /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Rhythm, fitness key in three-year Olympic cycle for India athletes
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: We are confident that the colour of the medal will be changed, says India’s Lalit Upadhyay
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024: Full list of countries participating in the Summer Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top five moments in gymnastics from Tokyo Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Colombian football chief released following arrest at Copa America final
    AFP
  3. Angel di Maria for Argentina, more than just a support act
    Aneesh Dey
  4. With Copa America 2024 winning goal, Lautaro Martinez re-establishes himself as Argentina’s future
    Rajdeep Saha
  5. FIFA asks for Club World Cup broadcast bids just 11 months before 32-team event launches in US
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Rhythm, fitness key in three-year Olympic cycle for India athletes
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: We are confident that the colour of the medal will be changed, says India’s Lalit Upadhyay
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024: Full list of countries participating in the Summer Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top five moments in gymnastics from Tokyo Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment