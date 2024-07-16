Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

Gareth Southgate announced that he is parting ways with England after its Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain on Sunday. The 53-year-old, who joined as the national side’s head coach in 2016, leaves his role after 102 games in-charge.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” said Southgate in a statement.

“It’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”

After 102 games and almost eight years in charge, Gareth Southgate has announced he is to leave his role as manager of the #ThreeLions. — England (@England) July 16, 2024

Under Southgate, England has reached two European Championship finals in 2021 and 2024 -- ending in defeats -- and a World Cup semifinal.

His contract was set to end in December this year, but amid much scrutiny in the last two years, the 53-year-old has decided to step down.

In the 102 matches he took charge, England won 61 while losing 17. In the four major tournaments he managed, England won 14 games -- the most for any manager.