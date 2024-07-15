Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead after coming off the bench when he scored a late goal against England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday.
Marc Cucurella delivered a low cross from the left in the 86th minute, which was guided into the net by the Real Sociedad player, as the Spanish fans jumped in jubilation.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Spain vs England LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024 final: ESP 2-1 ENG; Spain wins record fourth Euros title
- Euro 2024 Golden Boot: Who can win the highest goal scorer in European Championship?
- Euro 2024: Why was the Oyarzabal goal given in England vs Spain UEFA European Championships?
- LIVE Reactions: Spain wins Euro 2024 final after late Oyarzabal goal
- Euro 2024: Six players share Golden Boot after Spain beats England 2-1 in final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE