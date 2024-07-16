MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Colombian football chief released following arrest at Copa America final

Security guards refused Jesurun access to the field for the awards ceremony after Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0, a scuffle broke out and Jesurun and his son were arrested.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 13:36 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File image of Colombian Football Federation president Ramon Jesurun.
File image of Colombian Football Federation president Ramon Jesurun. | Photo Credit: RAUL ARBOLEDA
infoIcon

File image of Colombian Football Federation president Ramon Jesurun. | Photo Credit: RAUL ARBOLEDA

Colombian Football Federation president Ramon Jesurun has been released on bail following his arrest at the Copa America final, according to videos published in Colombian media on Monday.

A Miami-Dade County police file indicated Jesurun had been arrested on charges of “assault on officer/employee” on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Security guards refused Jesurun access to the field, with his son and other family members, for the awards ceremony after Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0, a scuffle broke out and Jesurun and his son were arrested, Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported.

“This badge says ‘full access’ and a security guard ... disregarded it,” Jesurun said, pointing to his official credentials after he was released having reportedly posted $2,000 bail.

“I insisted (to the security guard) that I should enter and he pushed me and a ridiculous, unnecessary melee broke out,” the 71-year-old Jesurun told the El Heraldo newspaper.

There was chaos at the match, which was delayed by 82 minutes, as spectators stormed the gates at the home of the NFL Miami Dolphins, with people pushed to the ground and others trying to sneak into the stadium through air-conditioning ducts.

READ | Colombia’s football federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final

Argentina won the match with a goal in extra time by Lautaro Martinez.

Police said there were 27 arrests and 55 ejections from the stadium.

“I’m very proud of our officers’ response to a volatile situation and for their hard work in keeping our community safe as well as our law-enforcement partners who provided key support,” said Miami-Dade police director Stephanie Daniels.

South American football governing body CONMEBOL suggested security procedures, such as setting up an outer perimeter to screen ticketless fans, had not been followed by organizers.

“Fans without tickets went to the vicinity of the stadium, which delayed the normal access of the people who did have them, which slowed down the entry and determined the closing of doors,” CONMEBOL said in a statement.

“We regret that the acts of violence produced by malicious people have tarnished a final that was ready to be a great celebration of sport.”

The Copa America had been marred by earlier incidents off the pitch.

On Wednesday, Uruguay players were involved in a brawl with Colombian fans in the stands after their 1-0 semifinal defeat.

Related stories

Related Topics

Copa America /

Copa America 2024 /

Colombia /

Ramon Jesurun

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombian football chief released following arrest at Copa America final
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024: Full list of venues with sport-wise breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Underdog’ Lakshya Sen will play freely in maiden Olympics, feels coach Vimal
    PTI
  4. Paris Olympics: Balaji has explosive game, we can’t be written off just like that, says Bopanna
    PTI
  5. Angel di Maria for Argentina, more than just a support act
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Colombian football chief released following arrest at Copa America final
    AFP
  2. Angel di Maria for Argentina, more than just a support act
    Aneesh Dey
  3. With Copa America 2024 winning goal, Lautaro Martinez re-establishes himself as Argentina’s future
    Rajdeep Saha
  4. FIFA asks for Club World Cup broadcast bids just 11 months before 32-team event launches in US
    AP
  5. Miami-Dade to review World Cup plans after Copa chaos
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombian football chief released following arrest at Copa America final
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024: Full list of venues with sport-wise breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Underdog’ Lakshya Sen will play freely in maiden Olympics, feels coach Vimal
    PTI
  4. Paris Olympics: Balaji has explosive game, we can’t be written off just like that, says Bopanna
    PTI
  5. Angel di Maria for Argentina, more than just a support act
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment