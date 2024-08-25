MagazineBuy Print

National Chess Championship: Ganguly maintains lead as fellow Kolkata-lad Ghosh inches closer

The top seed, who had to settle for a draw for a second successive day, is on eight points, with only two rounds to go. Aronyak is in the sole second position with 7.5 points.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 21:52 IST , GURUGRAM

P. K. Ajith Kumar
FILE PHOTO: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board player Surya Shekhar Ganguly in the fifth round match against Railway Sports Promotion Board-B player S. Nitin in the 16th National Team Chess Championship 2018.
FILE PHOTO: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board player Surya Shekhar Ganguly in the fifth round match against Railway Sports Promotion Board-B player S. Nitin in the 16th National Team Chess Championship 2018. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board player Surya Shekhar Ganguly in the fifth round match against Railway Sports Promotion Board-B player S. Nitin in the 16th National Team Chess Championship 2018. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Signing peace may have been the trend on the top boards on Sunday, but Aronyak Ghosh bucked it. And his win against Arjun Adireddy has made the closing stage of the National chess championship a bit more interesting, as he brought down the lead of fellow-city mate Surya Shekhar Ganguly to just half-a-point.

The top seed, who had to settle for a draw for a second successive day, is on eight points, with only two rounds to go. Aronyak is in the sole second position with 7.5 points.

They are followed on seven points by 13 players, including seeds third to fifth – S.P. Sethuraman, Diptayan Ghosh and Karthik Venkataraman. The ninth-seeded Aronyak, who faced Slav Defence from his younger rival, won in 63 moves, with his pawn poised for promotion.

On the first board, Sethuraman opted for an Italian Game against Ganguly. Both the seasoned Grandmasters went on to find accurate moves nearly all the time and reached an equal ending featuring rook, knight and opposite-coloured bishops. They agreed to split the point on the 31st move.

On the second board, the impressive Ajay Karthikeyan held Diptayan after employing Semi-Slav Defence. The game was drawn in 23 moves following the repetition of the same position.

Important results (ninth round):
S.P. Sethuraman (PSPB) 7 drew with Surya Shekhar Ganguly (PSPB) 8; Diptayan Ghosh (RSPB) 7 drew with Ajay Karthikeyan (TN) 7; M.R. Lalith Babu (AP) 7 drew with Karthik Venkataraman (AP) 7; Aronyak Ghosh (RSPB) 7.5 bt Arjun Adireddy (TS) 6.5; Sriram Jha (LIC) 7 drew with Himal Gusain (RSPB) 7; P. Iniyan (TN) 6 lost to Sammed Shete (MH) 7; J. Deepan Chakravarthy (RSPB) 6.5 drew with Sankalp Gupta (MH) 6.5; Mitrabha Guha (RSPB) 7 bt G. Akaash (TN) 6; N.R. Vignesh (RSPB) 6.5 drew with Neelotpal Das (PSPB) 6.5; Deep Sengupta (PSPB) 6 lost to S. Nitin (RSPB) 7; Neelash Saha (RSPB) 7 Viani D’cunha (KAR) 6; Uktal Sahoo (ODI) 7 C.R.G. Krishna (RSPB) 6; P. Shyaam Nikhil (RSPB) 7 bt B. Vignesh (TN) 6; S. Ravi Teja (AP) 6 drew with Swapnil Dhopade (MH) 6.5; Abhijeet Gupta (PSPB) 6 bt Esshan Wadhawan (DEL) 6.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

