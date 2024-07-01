Lionel Messi anchors 2024 MLS All-Star team

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is joined by teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez on the 30-player lineup announced on Monday for the MLS All-Star Game.

The roster will represent MLS against the best of Mexico’s Liga MX on July 24 in Columbus, Ohio.

The roster includes 12 players voted on by the fans, media and players, plus 16 players chosen by All-Star coach Wilfried Nancy of the Columbus Crew, and two players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Messi, 37, entered the league’s record books earlier this season by reaching 25 goal contributions (12 goals, 13 assists) in just 12 games.

The complete MLS All-Star roster (alphabetical order by position):

Forwards: Cristian Arango (Real Salt Lake), Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC), Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC), Cucho (Columbus Crew), Messi, Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew) and Suarez.

Midfielders: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Busquets, Mathieu Choiniere (CF Montreal), Evander (Portland Timbers), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Robin Lod (Minnesota United), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew) and Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy).

Defenders: Alba, Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United), Thiago Martins (New York City FC), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati) and Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids).

Goalkeepers: Roman Burki (St. Louis City SC), Hugo Lloris (Los Angeles FC) and Maarten Paes (FC Dallas).

The defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew lead the way with five selections. The commissioner’s picks were Herrera and Nagbe.