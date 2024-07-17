MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French federation pledges to file complaint after ’racist and discriminatory remarks’ by Argentina players

A video posted on Instagram by Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez showed Argentina players appearing to sing about French players with African heritage after their Copa America title win.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 07:54 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez (24) dribbles the ball against Colombia during the first half of the Copa America final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.
Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez (24) dribbles the ball against Colombia during the first half of the Copa America final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez (24) dribbles the ball against Colombia during the first half of the Copa America final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The French football federation pledged on Tuesday to file a complaint with FIFA over “racist and discriminatory remarks” by Argentina players in post-match chants about France’s team after their Copa America title win.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida. A video posted on Instagram by Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who plays for Chelsea, and widely viewed on X showed Argentina players appearing to sing about French players with African heritage.

One of Fernandez’s Chelsea teammates, France defender Wesley Fofana, posted the Argentina team video on his social media accounts Tuesday and called it “uninhibited racism.”

Fofana, who has family ties to Ivory Coast, is among several French players who are Black in the Chelsea first-team squad.

READ | Colombian Federation blame Copa security for arrest of its president and son

The same chants — by some Argentina fans — emerged before France and Argentina met in the World Cup final two years ago, which Argentina won.

“Given the seriousness of these shocking remarks, which are contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the FFF president has decided to contact its Argentinian counterpart and FIFA directly to file a legal complaint for racist and discriminatory remarks,” the French football federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

The derogatory chants single out France players of African heritage, from several countries, and holding a French passport.

“The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks made against the players of the France team as part of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team,” the FFF added.

Diallo is a member of the executive committee of European football body UEFA with a growing reputation in the game’s politics.

FIFA could not immediately confirm on Tuesday if the French complaint had been filed.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said football and its 211 national federations must have a zero tolerance approach to racism and in May committed to relaunching a task force to monitor incidents.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA /

French Football Federation /

Argentina /

Copa America 2024 /

Enzo Fernandez /

Copa America

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French federation pledges to file complaint after ’racist and discriminatory remarks’ by Argentina players
    AP
  2. Paris 2024: Rhythm, fitness key in three-year Olympic cycle for India athletes
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Angel di Maria for Argentina, more than just a support act
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Sumit Nagal achieves new career-high ATP Ranking, enters top 70
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympics 2024: Moudgil overcomes mental demons to secure place in shooting contingent for Paris Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. French federation pledges to file complaint after ’racist and discriminatory remarks’ by Argentina players
    AP
  2. Lionel Messi is likely to miss at least next two games for Inter Miami with ankle injury
    AP
  3. Danke Muller: Der Raumdeuter, Germany’s space interpreter, ends international chapter
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Colombian Federation blame Copa security for arrest of its president and son
    Reuters
  5. Como deny racism after Wolves say Hwang targeted during friendly
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French federation pledges to file complaint after ’racist and discriminatory remarks’ by Argentina players
    AP
  2. Paris 2024: Rhythm, fitness key in three-year Olympic cycle for India athletes
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Angel di Maria for Argentina, more than just a support act
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Sumit Nagal achieves new career-high ATP Ranking, enters top 70
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympics 2024: Moudgil overcomes mental demons to secure place in shooting contingent for Paris Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment