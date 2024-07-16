MagazineBuy Print

Danke Muller: Der Raumdeuter, Germany’s space interpreter, ends international chapter

On July 15, Thomas Muller, one of Germany’s favourite sons, announced his retirement from international competition, leaving his unconventional genius forever etched in the national team’s history.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 21:24 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Saikat Chakraborty
Muller was the heart and soul of Germany’s attack for over a decade.
Muller was the heart and soul of Germany’s attack for over a decade. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Muller was the heart and soul of Germany’s attack for over a decade. | Photo Credit: AP

The celebratory lights of Spain’s Euro 2024 victory had barely dimmed in Berlin when Germany bid farewell to a legend.

On July 15, Thomas Muller, one of Germany’s favourite sons, announced his retirement from international competition, leaving his unconventional genius forever etched in the national team’s history.

The boots that once slit through defences with unerring precision now hang silent. Gone are the lung-busting runs, the uncanny connection with teammates, or his signature goofy celebration after a simple finish capping a flawless attacking move.

ALSO READ | Angel di Maria for Argentina, more than just a support act

Muller, the heart and soul of Germany’s attack for over a decade, is different from your typical star attackers. He doesn’t have the blistering pace, dazzling dribbling abilities or particularly physical dominance, but what he lacks in those areas, he makes up tenfold with his footballing intelligence.

Nicknamed Der  Raumdeuter (German for the space interpreter), Muller’s ability to find pockets of space on the pitch is unmatched. He makes his living from being in the right place at the right time, which requires excellent anticipation, special awareness and movements.

He’s like a top chess player, always thinking a few moves ahead. He glides between defenders, anticipating their movements and exploiting weaknesses before they appear.

This spatial mastery translates into a staggering goalscoring record. With 45 goals in 131 appearances for his country, the soon-to-be 35-year-old has been a constant threat in the box.

Remember the World Cup in Brazil? The celebrations, the sweet taste of victory? Germany’s No. 13 was its driving force, a relentless engine feeding off the energy of the crowd. He’s a symbol of German efficiency, a tireless worker bee buzzing around the pitch, creating chances for himself and his teammates.

But Muller’s impact goes beyond the stat sheet. He brings a tireless work ethic, infectious enthusiasm, and a winning mentality that has rubbed off on teammates for over a decade. He’s a leader on and off the pitch, a true German stalwart.

So, here’s to Muller, the unconventional and under-rated genius who redefined the role of a forward. May his mazy runs and instinctive finishes continue to grace the game for years to come, at least in the Bayern Munich shirt.

