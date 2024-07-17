MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: IOA releases official athletes list for Olympics, Abha Khatua’s name missing

Abha Khatua had initially qualified via World Rankings route but the World Athletics does not mention her name in the final and updated list of qualified athletes.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 10:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Abha Khatua, National Record holder in women’s shot put.
FILE PHOTO: Abha Khatua, National Record holder in women's shot put. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Abha Khatua, National Record holder in women’s shot put. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The name of Abha Khatua, National Record holder in women’s shot put, was missing from the official athletes list for Paris Olympics released by the Indian Olympic Association on Tuesday.

Abha Khatua had initially qualified via World Rankings route but the World Athletics does not mention her name in the final and updated list of qualified athletes.

The reason for the exclusion is yet to be revealed.

READ | Full list of Indian athletes for Paris 2024

There will be 29 members from athletics making it in the contingent (11 women and 18 men), followed by shooting (21) and hockey (19).

Table tennis will be represented by eight players, while badminton (7) will feature seven competitors, including two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu.

Wrestling (6), archery (6), and boxing (6) will have six representatives each, followed by golf (4), tennis (3), swimming (2), sailing (2), and one each for equestrian, judo, rowing and weightlifting.

The support personnel comprises 140 persons which includes coaches, physiotherapists, psychologists, masseurs, strength and condition experts and team officials.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Athletics /

Abha Khatua

