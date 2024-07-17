The name of Abha Khatua, National Record holder in women’s shot put, was missing from the official athletes list for Paris Olympics released by the Indian Olympic Association on Tuesday.

Abha Khatua had initially qualified via World Rankings route but the World Athletics does not mention her name in the final and updated list of qualified athletes.

The reason for the exclusion is yet to be revealed.

There will be 29 members from athletics making it in the contingent (11 women and 18 men), followed by shooting (21) and hockey (19).

Table tennis will be represented by eight players, while badminton (7) will feature seven competitors, including two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu.

Wrestling (6), archery (6), and boxing (6) will have six representatives each, followed by golf (4), tennis (3), swimming (2), sailing (2), and one each for equestrian, judo, rowing and weightlifting.

The support personnel comprises 140 persons which includes coaches, physiotherapists, psychologists, masseurs, strength and condition experts and team officials.