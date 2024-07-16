MagazineBuy Print

Complete list of India’s medal winners at the Olympic Games ahead of Paris 2024

Leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, we take a look at the complete list of India’s Olympic medal winners.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 20:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India has won a total of 35 Olympic medals, including 10 gold medals.
India has won a total of 35 Olympic medals, including 10 gold medals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India has won a total of 35 Olympic medals, including 10 gold medals.

India began its Olympic journey in the year 1900, at the Summer Olympic Games held in Paris. It has since won 35 medals including team and individual medals across the 24 editions of the Olympics.

As the Olympics return to the French capital, we take a look at all the occasions when the Indian team or any of its athletes ensured a podium finish at the quadrennial sporting event.

Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event
Norman Pritchard Silver Paris 1900 Men’s 200m
Norman Pritchard Silver Paris 1900 Men’s 200m hurdles
Indian Hockey Team Gold Amsterdam 1928 Men's hockey
Indian Hockey Team Gold Los Angeles 1932 Men's hockey
Indian Hockey Team Gold Berlin 1936 Men's hockey
Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event
Indian Hockey Team Gold London 1948 Men's hockey
Indian hockey team Gold Helsinki 1952 Men's hockey
KD Jadhav Bronze Helsinki 1952 Men's bantamweight wrestling
Indian Hockey Team Gold Melbourne 1956 Men's hockey
Indian Hockey Team Silver Rome 1960 Men's hockey
Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event
Indian Hockey Team Gold Tokyo 1964 Men's hockey
Indian Hockey Team Bronze Mexico City 1968 Men's hockey
Indian Hockey Team Bronze Munich 1972 Men's hockey
Indian Hockey Team Gold Moscow 1980 Men's hockey
Leander Paes Bronze Atlanta 1996 Men's singles tennis
Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event
Karnam Malleswari Bronze Sydney 2000 Women's 54kg weightlifting
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Silver Athens 2004 Men's double trap shooting
Abhinav Bindra Gold Beijing 2008 Men's 10m air rifle shooting
Vijender Singh Bronze Beijing 2008 Men's middleweight boxing
Sushil Kumar Bronze Beijing 2008 Men's 66kg wrestling
Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event
Sushil Kumar Silver London 2012 Men's 66kg wrestling
Vijay Kumar Silver London 2012 Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting
Saina Nehwal Bronze London 2012 Women's singles badminton
Mary Kom Bronze London 2012 Women's flyweight boxing
Yogeshwar Dutt Bronze London 2012 Men's 60kg wrestling
Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event
Gagan Narang Bronze London 2012 Men's 10m air rifle shooting
PV Sindhu Silver Rio 2016 Women's singles badminton
Sakshi Malik Bronze Rio 2016 Women's 58kg wrestling
Mirabai Chanu Silver Tokyo 2020 Women's 49kg weightlifting
Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Tokyo 2020 Women's welterweight boxing
Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event
PV Sindhu Bronze Tokyo 2020 Women's singles badminton
Ravi Kumar Dahiya Silver Tokyo 2020 Men's 57kg wrestling
Indian hockey team Bronze Tokyo 2020 Men's hockey
Bajrang Punia Bronze Tokyo 2020 Men's 65kg wrestling
Neeraj Chopra Gold Tokyo 2020 Men's javelin throw

