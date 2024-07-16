India began its Olympic journey in the year 1900, at the Summer Olympic Games held in Paris. It has since won 35 medals including team and individual medals across the 24 editions of the Olympics.

As the Olympics return to the French capital, we take a look at all the occasions when the Indian team or any of its athletes ensured a podium finish at the quadrennial sporting event.

Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event Norman Pritchard Silver Paris 1900 Men’s 200m Norman Pritchard Silver Paris 1900 Men’s 200m hurdles Indian Hockey Team Gold Amsterdam 1928 Men's hockey Indian Hockey Team Gold Los Angeles 1932 Men's hockey Indian Hockey Team Gold Berlin 1936 Men's hockey

Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event Indian Hockey Team Gold London 1948 Men's hockey Indian hockey team Gold Helsinki 1952 Men's hockey KD Jadhav Bronze Helsinki 1952 Men's bantamweight wrestling Indian Hockey Team Gold Melbourne 1956 Men's hockey Indian Hockey Team Silver Rome 1960 Men's hockey

Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event Indian Hockey Team Gold Tokyo 1964 Men's hockey Indian Hockey Team Bronze Mexico City 1968 Men's hockey Indian Hockey Team Bronze Munich 1972 Men's hockey Indian Hockey Team Gold Moscow 1980 Men's hockey Leander Paes Bronze Atlanta 1996 Men's singles tennis

Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event Karnam Malleswari Bronze Sydney 2000 Women's 54kg weightlifting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Silver Athens 2004 Men's double trap shooting Abhinav Bindra Gold Beijing 2008 Men's 10m air rifle shooting Vijender Singh Bronze Beijing 2008 Men's middleweight boxing Sushil Kumar Bronze Beijing 2008 Men's 66kg wrestling

Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event Sushil Kumar Silver London 2012 Men's 66kg wrestling Vijay Kumar Silver London 2012 Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting Saina Nehwal Bronze London 2012 Women's singles badminton Mary Kom Bronze London 2012 Women's flyweight boxing Yogeshwar Dutt Bronze London 2012 Men's 60kg wrestling

Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event Gagan Narang Bronze London 2012 Men's 10m air rifle shooting PV Sindhu Silver Rio 2016 Women's singles badminton Sakshi Malik Bronze Rio 2016 Women's 58kg wrestling Mirabai Chanu Silver Tokyo 2020 Women's 49kg weightlifting Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Tokyo 2020 Women's welterweight boxing

Athlete(s) Medals Edition Event PV Sindhu Bronze Tokyo 2020 Women's singles badminton Ravi Kumar Dahiya Silver Tokyo 2020 Men's 57kg wrestling Indian hockey team Bronze Tokyo 2020 Men's hockey Bajrang Punia Bronze Tokyo 2020 Men's 65kg wrestling Neeraj Chopra Gold Tokyo 2020 Men's javelin throw