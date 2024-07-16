India began its Olympic journey in the year 1900, at the Summer Olympic Games held in Paris. It has since won 35 medals including team and individual medals across the 24 editions of the Olympics.
As the Olympics return to the French capital, we take a look at all the occasions when the Indian team or any of its athletes ensured a podium finish at the quadrennial sporting event.
| Athlete(s)
| Medals
| Edition
| Event
| Norman Pritchard
| Silver
| Paris 1900
| Men’s 200m
| Norman Pritchard
| Silver
| Paris 1900
| Men’s 200m hurdles
| Indian Hockey Team
| Gold
| Amsterdam 1928
| Men's hockey
| Indian Hockey Team
| Gold
| Los Angeles 1932
| Men's hockey
| Indian Hockey Team
| Gold
| Berlin 1936
| Men's hockey
| Athlete(s)
| Medals
| Edition
| Event
| Indian Hockey Team
| Gold
| London 1948
| Men's hockey
| Indian hockey team
| Gold
| Helsinki 1952
| Men's hockey
| KD Jadhav
| Bronze
| Helsinki 1952
| Men's bantamweight wrestling
| Indian Hockey Team
| Gold
| Melbourne 1956
| Men's hockey
| Indian Hockey Team
| Silver
| Rome 1960
| Men's hockey
| Athlete(s)
| Medals
| Edition
| Event
| Indian Hockey Team
| Gold
| Tokyo 1964
| Men's hockey
| Indian Hockey Team
| Bronze
| Mexico City 1968
| Men's hockey
| Indian Hockey Team
| Bronze
| Munich 1972
| Men's hockey
| Indian Hockey Team
| Gold
| Moscow 1980
| Men's hockey
| Leander Paes
| Bronze
| Atlanta 1996
| Men's singles tennis
| Athlete(s)
| Medals
| Edition
| Event
| Karnam Malleswari
| Bronze
| Sydney 2000
| Women's 54kg weightlifting
| Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
| Silver
| Athens 2004
| Men's double trap shooting
| Abhinav Bindra
| Gold
| Beijing 2008
| Men's 10m air rifle shooting
| Vijender Singh
| Bronze
| Beijing 2008
| Men's middleweight boxing
| Sushil Kumar
| Bronze
| Beijing 2008
| Men's 66kg wrestling
| Athlete(s)
| Medals
| Edition
| Event
| Sushil Kumar
| Silver
| London 2012
| Men's 66kg wrestling
| Vijay Kumar
| Silver
| London 2012
| Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting
| Saina Nehwal
| Bronze
| London 2012
| Women's singles badminton
| Mary Kom
| Bronze
| London 2012
| Women's flyweight boxing
| Yogeshwar Dutt
| Bronze
| London 2012
| Men's 60kg wrestling
| Athlete(s)
| Medals
| Edition
| Event
| Gagan Narang
| Bronze
| London 2012
| Men's 10m air rifle shooting
| PV Sindhu
| Silver
| Rio 2016
| Women's singles badminton
| Sakshi Malik
| Bronze
| Rio 2016
| Women's 58kg wrestling
| Mirabai Chanu
| Silver
| Tokyo 2020
| Women's 49kg weightlifting
| Lovlina Borgohain
| Bronze
| Tokyo 2020
| Women's welterweight boxing
| Athlete(s)
| Medals
| Edition
| Event
| PV Sindhu
| Bronze
| Tokyo 2020
| Women's singles badminton
| Ravi Kumar Dahiya
| Silver
| Tokyo 2020
| Men's 57kg wrestling
| Indian hockey team
| Bronze
| Tokyo 2020
| Men's hockey
| Bajrang Punia
| Bronze
| Tokyo 2020
| Men's 65kg wrestling
| Neeraj Chopra
| Gold
| Tokyo 2020
| Men's javelin throw
