Indian sports wrap, July 16: Suresh Meitei, Ravi Kumar among Indian talents retained by Punjab FC

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 16.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 17:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Suresh Meitei has signed a contract extension with Punjab FC ahead of the 2025 season.
infoIcon

SWIMMING

Saumya sets new meet record at Delhi State championship

Saumya Sachdeva clocked 34.26 seconds in winning the under-14 girls 50-metre backstroke with a new meet record in the 58th Delhi State swimming championship at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Pool. The previous record had stood at 34.32.

Saumya also won the 200-metre freestyle gold comfortably, ahead of Rubani Chadha.

Titiksha Rawat won the 200-metre and 1500-metre freestyle gold in the under-17 girls section.

In the under-17 boys section, Bhhagya Gahlot won the 100-metre backstroke and 200-metre medley gold.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

FOOTBALL

Punjab FC retains five Indian Players ahead of upcoming season 

Punjab FC has announced the retention of five Indian players ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. Young Midfielders Ashis Pradhan, Ricky Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, experienced defender Suresh Meitei and goalkeeper Ravi Kumar have extended their stay at the club signing multiple year contracts.

Ravi and Ashis have extended their stay until May 2026, while Suresh and Ricky have signed a two year contract until May 2027. The club has extended Kipgen’s contract until May 2028.

Ravi made 16 appearances in the last ISL season and made 47 saves keeping three clean sheets. Centre back Suresh Meitei was instrumental in the team’s defensive performances making 14 appearances and assisting once. Ashis Pradhan, Ricky Shabong and Manglenthang Kipgen made 17, 10 and four appearances, respectively.

- Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Punjab FC /

ISL

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

