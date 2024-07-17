MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Mayor dips in Seine ahead of Olympics to showcase improved cleanliness

The Summer Games will kick off July 26 with a lavish open-air ceremony that includes an athletes’ parade on boats on the Seine.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 12:21 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
FILE PHOTO: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. | Photo Credit: AP

After months of anticipation, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally dipped in the Seine river later on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise she made in January nine days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

Clad in a wetsuit, Hidalgo plunged into the river near the imposing-looking City Hall, her office, and the Notre Dame Cathedral. Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet joined her.

“The water is very, very good. A little cool, but not so bad,’’ Hidalgo said upon emerging.

It’s part of a broader effort to showcase the river’s improved cleanliness ahead of the Summer Games which will kick off July 26 and host open-water swimming competitions. Daily water quality tests in early June indicated unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria, followed by recent improvements.

The Summer Games will kick off July 26 with a lavish open-air ceremony that includes an athletes’ parade on boats on the Seine.

Since 2015, organisers have invested heavily — $1.5 billion — to prepare the Seine for the Olympics and to ensure Parisians have a cleaner river in the years after the Games. The plan included constructing a giant underground water storage basin in central Paris, renovating sewer infrastructure, and upgrading wastewater treatment plants.

ALSO READ | French sports minister swims in Seine ahead of swimming events

Despite being a recurring promise among politicians, swimming in the Seine has been banned for over a century. Jacques Chirac, the former French president, made a similar pledge in 1988 when he was Paris mayor, but it was never realized.

Hidalgo followed in the footsteps of French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, who swam in the Seine on Saturday wearing a full-body suit.

Originally planned for June, Hidalgo’s swim was postponed due to snap parliamentary elections in France. On the initial date, the hashtag ”jechiedanslaSeine” (“I’m pooping in the Seine”) trended on social media as some threatened to protest the Olympics by defecating upstream.

Concerns over the Seine’s flow and pollution levels have persisted, prompting daily water quality tests by the monitoring group Eau de Paris. Results in early June indicated unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria, followed by recent improvements.

The Seine will host several open water swimming events during the Games, including marathon swimming at the Olympic Games and the swimming legs of the Olympic and Paralympic triathlons.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

