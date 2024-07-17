MagazineBuy Print

Asian Paralympic Committee appoints Deepa Malik as representative for South Asia

This appointment, which was confirmed during the 34th Executive Board meeting of the APC, signifies a significant step forward for gender diversity and athlete-centric leadership in para-sports.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 13:56 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Deepa Malik, India’s first Paralympic medallist.
FILE PHOTO: Deepa Malik, India’s first Paralympic medallist. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Deepa Malik, India’s first Paralympic medallist. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

India’s first woman Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik has been named sub-regional representative for South Asia by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC).

This appointment, which was confirmed during the 34th Executive Board meeting of the APC, signifies a significant step forward for gender diversity and athlete-centric leadership in para-sports. She will take up her post immediately.

The former Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief’s appointment brings the number of female representatives on the APC Executive Board to five, making it the highest female representation on the board in the history of the organization, according to a media release.

“Having more women during our Executive Board meetings is a very positive step forward, especially when one voice is of someone with the experience, skills and wisdom of Dr. Deepa Malik,” APC President Majid Rashed said.

“The APC acknowledges Dr. Deepa’s extensive experience and is confident that our members from the South Asia Sub Region will be excellently represented by you on the APC Executive Board,” he added.

Malik’s role will involve representing South Asian nations and advocating for the development and promotion of para-sports across the region.

ALSO READ | MOC clears multiple equipment proposals of Paris-bound Para athletes

“It is an honor and an opportunity for me to represent South Asia and be a voice for our region. India for long is a flag bearer of “Vasudev Kutumbakam” and now is also a right time to take a step forward in taking the lead in contributing to this one big family,” Malik said.

“It’s time for me to represent India at a bigger level and contribute in the collective growth of parasports and ‘inclusion through sports’ at large,” she added.

Malik’s appointment also aligns with the Paralympic Committee of India’s broader mission to foster excellence and inclusivity in para-sports.

“This is a defining moment for Indian Paralympics. It is the right step in the overall development of sports in this region. I wholeheartedly welcome this announcement. We will collaborate with Dr. Deepa Malik and the APC to develop para-sports across the region. PCI is truly happy that APC has shown trust in our former president and our champion player,” PCI president Devendra Jhajharia said.

This appointment marks a significant milestone in the history of the APC and the PCI, showcasing India’s leadership and commitment to the global para-sports community.

