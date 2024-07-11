MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: MOC clears multiple equipment proposals of Paris-bound Para athletes

At its meeting, MOC today approved a proposal of Paralympic Table Tennis medallist Bhavina Patel for assistance to compete in ITTF Para Table Tennis Asia Training Camp 2024 in Thailand.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 20:52 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Paralympics medalist Bhavina Patel.
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Paralympics medalist Bhavina Patel. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Paralympics medalist Bhavina Patel. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/ The Hindu

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved multiple proposals for assistance towards equipment by athletes and Para Athletes as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

At its meeting, MOC today approved a proposal of Paralympic Table Tennis medallist Bhavina Patel for assistance to compete in ITTF Para Table Tennis Asia Training Camp 2024 in Thailand from July 16 to 20 along with her coach and escort.

It also approved request of Para Shooters – Manish Narwal, Rudranksh Khandelwal, Rubina Francis & Sriharsha R Devareddy for various sport shooting related equipment. These include Air Rifle for Sriharsha and Morini Pistol for Rubina and Assistance towards procurement of two Javelins (Valhalla 800g Medium NXB and Diana Carbon 600g) for para-athlete Sandeep Choudhary.

Request for financial assistance towards procurement of archery equipment was also approved for Archers Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari and para-archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar.

It also approved assistance to Judoka Tulika Maan, who along with her coach, will train in Valencia Judo High Performance Centre, Spain till July 25.

The members also approved table tennis player Manush Shah’s request for financial Assistance for training in Gyeonggi Do, South Korea under Korean Coach Taejun Kim and for procurement of physical fitness equipment.

MOC okayed the inclusion of athletes Suraj Panwar, Vikash Singh and Ankita Dhyani and swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu in TOPS Core group while athletes Jeswin Aldrin, Praveen Chithravel, Akashdeep Singh and Paramjeet Singh were promoted from TOPS Development to Core Group.

