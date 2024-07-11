Austin and Miami keep F1 sprint races for 2025, Belgium replaces Austria

Miami and Austin, Texas, will continue to host Formula One sprint races next year, while Belgium replaces Austria.

For the third year in a row, the 24-event F1 schedule will feature six sprint events.

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin and the Miami street circuit are joined by Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps track, which is the only 2025 sprint venue that does not stage a sprint this year, although it hosted in 2023.

It will be the third year of a sprint race in Austin, and the second in Miami.

For the fifth consecutive year, the other three sprints for 2025 will take place in Brazil, China, and Qatar.

F1 shifted around its weekend schedule for this year to move the sprint race to earlier Saturdays, ahead of qualifying for the grand prix.