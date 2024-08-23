Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, BFC 0-0 KBFC, Durand Cup 2024: Sadaoui, Luna come close to scoring; Quarterfinal updates

- August 23, 2024 19:4443’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
Pereyra Diaz with a wonderful shot from the edge of the box. It is a powerful one but straight at Sachin, who makes a good save but fails to hold on. Noguera tries to score from the rebound from the BFC defence clears the ball just in time.
- August 23, 2024 19:38YELLOW CARD38’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
KBFC booking: Drincic sees a yellow card for the earlier challenge on Shivaldo.
- August 23, 2024 19:3837’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
Shivaldo is brought down by a crunching challenge by Drincic but the referee rightly plays the advantage. Siva Sakthi gets the ball inside the box and goes for the shot but his effort is blocked.
- August 23, 2024 19:3333’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
Siva Sakthi takes a shot from distance but does not trouble the keeper as Sachin collects without fuss. Siva Sakthi is a player who has not been too involved in the proceedings till now.
- August 23, 2024 19:3130’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
Shivaldo takes the ball on the stride and gets inside the box from the right. He shoots at goal from a tight angle but only hits the side-netting.
- August 23, 2024 19:2826’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
Sadaoui set up beautifully by Luna as the former, for a second, looked through on goal. But Nikhil Poojary puts in a timely challenge to put the Moroccan off balance. Gurpreet also makes himself big to close off the angles as Bengaluru clears the ball to safety.
- August 23, 2024 19:2323’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
Noguera and Shivaldo link up with the formers releasing the latter with a good pass down the right. Shivaldo goes for a first-time low cross but Drincic makes a diving effort to anticipate the cross and send the ball out of play.
- August 23, 2024 19:2019’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
Peprah gets the ball inside the box and tries to find the far-corner with a low shot from the left side of the box. But Gurpreet is alert and gets down quickly to make the save.
- August 23, 2024 19:1816’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
The replay shows that Sachin had in fact, caught Diaz, and ideally, it should have been a penalty. A huge let off for the Blasters keeper.
- August 23, 2024 19:1715’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
Noguera slips a pass in for Pereyra Diaz, who had made a run inside the box. Diaz tries to take the ball around Sachin, who lunges at Diaz’s feet as the latter goes down. There is a big penalty shout from the BFC players but the referee waves play to continue.
- August 23, 2024 19:1513’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
It seems to be a mdifield battle at the moment as neither team is posing a threat in the final third.
- August 23, 2024 19:1111’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
Noguera pings a cross inside the box from the freekick but the ball miss everyone’s head and goes straight to Sachin, who collects with ease.
- August 23, 2024 19:1110’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
Naocha commits a foul on Diaz and Bengaluru has a freekick in a good position.
- August 23, 2024 19:097’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
The game has a nice attacking tempo to it. At the moment, Kerala Blasters is enjoying more of the ball and looks more threatening but the Bengaluru defence has stayed compact.
- August 23, 2024 19:065’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
Noah Sadaoui beats his man and pings in a low cross from the left. Luna gets at the end of the cross and goes for a first-time effort. However, he fails to keep his effort on target as he skies the effort.
- August 23, 2024 19:044’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
KBFC sub: IN- Sachin Suresh OUT- Som Kumar
- August 23, 2024 19:033’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
That seems to be the end of the night for Som Kumar as the stretcher is out. He is carried off the pitch and Kerala Blasters will have to make an early change.
- August 23, 2024 19:021’ BFC 0-0 KBFC
Bengaluru attacks straightaway as Jorge Pereyra Diaz charges at the keeper in an attempt to reach the ball. Keeper Som comes off his line and barges into Diaz. That was a heavy knock and he goes down to the ground immediately. The signs are not good as he does not seem to be moving much as he gets medical attention.
- August 23, 2024 19:00KICK-OFF!
The Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters is underway at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, West Bengal.
- August 23, 2024 18:07Kerala Blasters starting line-up!
- August 23, 2024 18:03Bengaluru FC starting line-up!
- August 23, 2024 17:31PREVIEW
Unbeaten Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be keen to outdo one another when they clash in the Durand Cup quarterfinal at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.
The Blues, who entered the final-eight stage with wins over Inter Kashi (3-0), Mohammedan Sporting (3-2) and Indian Navy FT (4-0) in Group B are up against a Kerala side which posted big wins against Mumbai City and CISF Protectors.
Read the full preview here: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters renew rivalry with semifinal spot at stake
When and where is Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal being played?
The Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will kick-off at 7 PM at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, West Bengal.
How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
The final eight clash of Durand Cup 2024, between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters, will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network.
How to live stream Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
The Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be live streamed on Sony LIV.
