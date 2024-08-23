Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, BFC 0-0 KBFC, Durand Cup 2024: Sadaoui, Luna come close to scoring; Quarterfinal updates

PREVIEW

Unbeaten Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be keen to outdo one another when they clash in the Durand Cup quarterfinal at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

The Blues, who entered the final-eight stage with wins over Inter Kashi (3-0), Mohammedan Sporting (3-2) and Indian Navy FT (4-0) in Group B are up against a Kerala side which posted big wins against Mumbai City and CISF Protectors.

When and where is Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal being played?

The Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will kick-off at 7 PM at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, West Bengal.

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?

The final eight clash of Durand Cup 2024, between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters, will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to live stream Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?

The Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be live streamed on Sony LIV.