F1: Australian Jack Doohan to race for Alpine in 2025

Doohan, son of MotoGP great Mick, replaces French driver Esteban Ocon, who is set to leave Alpine when his contract expires at the end of the 2024 season.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 13:39 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australian driver Jack Doohan with the contact.
infoIcon

Australian driver Jack Doohan will race for Alpine next season after being promoted from reserve driver, the Renault-owned Formula One team said on Friday.

Doohan, son of MotoGP great Mick, replaces French driver Esteban Ocon, who is set to leave Alpine when his contract expires at the end of the 2024 season.

“Jack will join the already signed and announced Pierre Gasly to form the team’s driver pairing for next season, becoming the first Alpine Academy prospect to graduate into a race seat with the team,” the team said in a statement.

“Pierre and Jack give the team balance of youth and experience in its driver line-up geared towards building a successful future.”

The 21-year-old Australian, who finished third in Formula Two in 2023 before becoming a reserve driver with Alpine this year, has taken part in a few F1 rookie free practice sessions.

ALSO READ | Hamilton says ‘100 per cent the right time’ for Grand Prix in Africa amid Rwanda talks

“I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team’s senior management,” Doohan said.

“There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up.

“It’s an exciting moment, a proud day for my family, and I look forward to taking it all in and pushing hard behind the scenes.”

Alpine announced in June that Ocon, who collided with teammate Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, would be leaving the team. Alpine is currently eighth in the 10-team standings with 11 points from 14 races.

