Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BFC v KBFC Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal

Kerala Blasters has been firing on all cylinders, with the attacking duo of Noah Sadaoui and Kwame Peprah scoring 10 goals between them.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 14:58 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Blues, who entered the final-eight stage with wins over Inter Kashi (3-0), Mohammedan Sporting (3-2) and Indian Navy FT (4-0) in Group B.
infoIcon

Unbeaten Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be keen to outdo one another when they clash in the Durand Cup quarterfinal at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

The Blues, who entered the final-eight stage with wins over Inter Kashi (3-0), Mohammedan Sporting (3-2) and Indian Navy FT (4-0) in Group B are up against a Kerala side which posted big wins against Mumbai City and CISF Protectors.

“Everyone knows that Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters share a great rivalry, and that’s good for Indian football. As always, Blasters have assembled a squad with very talented players and their attack has been performing well in the Durand Cup,” said the Blues coach Gerard Zaragoza on the eve of the game.

The Blasters have been firing on all cylinders, with the attacking duo of Noah Sadaoui and Kwame Peprah scoring 10 goals between them. Bengaluru’s summer signing Jorge Pereyra Diaz leads the way for goals scored in the Blues’ camp with three strikes to his name in as many appearances.

When and where is Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal being played?

The Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will kick-off at 7 PM at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, West Bengal.

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?

The final eight clash of Durand Cup 2024, between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters, will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to live stream Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?

The Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be live streamed on Sony LIV.

