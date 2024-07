Indian sports wrap, July 11: Aarav ousts Rian in quaterfinals of AITA National junior

TENNIS

Sumit Nagal bows out in Braunschweig ATP Challenger

Second seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Pedro Cachin of Argentina in the pre-quarterfinals of the €148,625 Challenger tennis tournament in Braunschweig, Germany.

In the €120,950 Challenger in Trieste, Italy, fourth seeds Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha reached the doubles semifinals.

The results: €148,625 Challenger, Braunschweig, Germany: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Pedro Cachin (Arg) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 7-5. €120,950 Challenger, Iasi, Romania: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Arjun Kadhe bt Abdullah Shelbayh (Jor) & Adolfo Vallejo (Par) 7-6(6), 6-2. €120,950 Challenger, Trieste, Italy: Doubles (quarterfinals): Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Inigo Cervantes (Esp) & Luca Margaroli (Sui) 2-6, 6-1,[10-7]; Pre-quarterfinals: Rithvik & Niki bt Zvonimir Babic & Luka Mikrut (Cro) 6-2, 3-6, [10-6]. $25,000 ITF men, Tianjin, China: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): S Mukund bt Chung Yun Seong (Kor) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Litija, Slovenia: Singles (first round): Peter Heller (Ger) bt Manas Dhamne 6-2, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Mitsuki Leong (Mas) bt Dhakshineswar Suresh 7-6(3), 6-3. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Adil Kalyanpur & Vishnu Vardhan bt Jayden Court (Aus) & Kazuma Kawachi (Jpn) 6-4, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Rinon Okuwaki (Jpn) bt Akanksha Nitture 6-0, 7-5; Ayumi Koshishi (Jpn) bt Sonal Patil 6-3, 6-1; First round: Sonal bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-3, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Lakewood, USA: Singles (first round): Paris Corley (USA) bt Teja Tirunelveli 6-0, 4-6, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Maria Kalyakina bt Tanisha Kashyap 6-4, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Aarav ousts Rian in quaterfinals of AITA National junior

Aarav Chawla bounced back from a slow start to oust top seed Rian Sharma 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the HPCL Mittal AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Thursday.

In the girls section, Sherry Sharma got past third seed Tamanna Walia in the quarterfinals.

The results: Under-18 boys (quarterfinals): Aarav Chawla bt Rian Sharma 3-6, 6-0, 6-3; Gurbaaz Narang bt Armaan Walia 6-4, 6-4; Aditya Mor bt Mayank Sharma 6-4, 6-1; Tarussh Ghildyal bt Vishwajeet Sanas 6-7(8), 6-2, 6-2. Doubles (semifinals): Aarav Chawla & Aditya Mor bt Ashwajit Senjam & Rian Sharma 6-2, 6-2; Jevin Kanani & Neeraj Rangangaonkar bt Shreyas Dogial & Dev Prakash 6-2, 6-3. Under-18 girls (quarterfinals): Satakshi Choudhary bt Jasmine Kaur 5-2 (retired); Sherry Sharma bt Tamanna Walia 6-3, 6-4; Mahika Khanna bt Mansi Singh 6-4, 6-3; Dhatri Dave bt Rubani Kaur Sidhu 1-0 (retired). Doubles (semifinals): Satakshi Choudhary & Snigdha Patibandla w.o. Jasmine Kaur & Vaishnavi Singh; Sherry Sharma & Tamanna Walia bt Dhatri Dave & Radhika Sadhra 6-4, 3-6, [10-7].

-Kamesh Srinivasan