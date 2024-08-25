India clinches silver medal at Asian Surfing Championship

India edged out Chinese Taipei and China to bag the silver medal at the Maruhaba Cup, a team event in the Asian Surfing Championships 2024 at the picturesque Thulusdhoo island in the Maldives on Sunday.

The silver came just a day after India secured its first-ever Asian Games quotas in surfing.

The Maruhaba Cup, a category within the Asian Surfing Championship, brought together elite surfers from across the continent in a team event.

India outperformed numerous strong contenders en route to secure the silver medal.

The Indian team, consisting of Kamali P, Ajeesh Ali, Srikanth D, and Sanjay Selvamani, secured first place in the Heat 2 semifinal with a total score of 32.16.

Chinese Taipei followed in second place with a team score of 29.70, while South Korea finished third with a score of 27.74 in the same semifinal.

In the final, the Indian team competed against Asia’s best and finished in second place with a team score of 24.13.

Chinese Taipei (23.93) and China (22.10) were placed third and fourth respectively. Japan won the gold medal with an impressive score of 58.40.