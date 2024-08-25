MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India clinches silver medal at Asian Surfing Championship

The Indian team, consisting of Kamali P, Ajeesh Ali, Srikanth D, and Sanjay Selvamani, secured first place in the Heat 2 semifinal with a total score of 32.16.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 21:23 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative Image: India outperformed numerous strong contenders en route to secure the silver medal.
Representative Image: India outperformed numerous strong contenders en route to secure the silver medal. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Johan Sathya Das
infoIcon

Representative Image: India outperformed numerous strong contenders en route to secure the silver medal. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Johan Sathya Das

India edged out Chinese Taipei and China to bag the silver medal at the Maruhaba Cup, a team event in the Asian Surfing Championships 2024 at the picturesque Thulusdhoo island in the Maldives on Sunday.

The silver came just a day after India secured its first-ever Asian Games quotas in surfing.

The Maruhaba Cup, a category within the Asian Surfing Championship, brought together elite surfers from across the continent in a team event.

India outperformed numerous strong contenders en route to secure the silver medal.

The Indian team, consisting of Kamali P, Ajeesh Ali, Srikanth D, and Sanjay Selvamani, secured first place in the Heat 2 semifinal with a total score of 32.16.

Chinese Taipei followed in second place with a team score of 29.70, while South Korea finished third with a score of 27.74 in the same semifinal.

In the final, the Indian team competed against Asia’s best and finished in second place with a team score of 24.13.

Chinese Taipei (23.93) and China (22.10) were placed third and fourth respectively. Japan won the gold medal with an impressive score of 58.40.

Related Topics

Asian Surfing Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hugh Barter produces overtaking masterclass to win F4 race; Alister Yoong triumphs in IRL
    Kavita Menon
  2. RMA 0-0 RVA LIVE score: Deadlock remains between Los Blancos and Pucela at halftime; La Liga updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, India schedule: Para Judo events with dates, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wolves vs Chelsea Highlights: WOL 2-6 CHE, Madueke scores a hattrick, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. India clinches silver medal at Asian Surfing Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. India clinches silver medal at Asian Surfing Championship
    PTI
  2. Chandan Yadav, Ravina Gayakwad win men’s and women’s titles in Mumbai Half Marathon 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 25: Tanvi wins U-15 girls singles final after Gnana Dattu bagged bronze in U-17 boys championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2024: Defending champion Goa Challengers shocked by debutant Ahmedabad SG Pipers; U Mumba beats Dabang Delhi
    Santadeep Dey
  5. Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa draw; Firouzja wins to take top spot
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hugh Barter produces overtaking masterclass to win F4 race; Alister Yoong triumphs in IRL
    Kavita Menon
  2. RMA 0-0 RVA LIVE score: Deadlock remains between Los Blancos and Pucela at halftime; La Liga updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, India schedule: Para Judo events with dates, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wolves vs Chelsea Highlights: WOL 2-6 CHE, Madueke scores a hattrick, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. India clinches silver medal at Asian Surfing Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment