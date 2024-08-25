Silesia Diamond League: Sable finishes 14th in 3000m steeplechase

India’s top 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable finished a disappointing 14th in the Silesia Diamond League as he failed to impress in a world class field here on Sunday.
The 29-year-old reigning Asian Games champion clocked 8 minute 29.96 second to finish near the bottom. Seventeen runners completed the race while three did not finish.
Reigning Olympic and world champion El Bakkali Soufiane (8:04.29) of Morocco won the race while Amos Serem (8:04.29) of Kenya and Samuel Firewu (8:04.34) of Ethiopia were second and third respectively.
India clinches silver medal at Asian Surfing Championship
The top-six finishers in the Paris Olympics earlier this year competed here.
In the Paris Diamond League last month, Sable had shattered his own national record while finishing sixth with a time of 8:09.91.
He had become the first Indian man to qualify for the Olympics 3000m steeplechase finals during the Paris Games earlier this month, where he finished 11th with a time of 8:14.18.
