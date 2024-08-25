MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Silesia Diamond League: Sable finishes 14th in 3000m steeplechase

The 29-year-old reigning Asian Games champion clocked 8 minute 29.96 second to finish near the bottom. Seventeen runners completed the race while three did not finish.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 21:48 IST , Silesia - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Avinash Sable finished 14th in Silesia Diamond League.
FILE PHOTO: Avinash Sable finished 14th in Silesia Diamond League. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Avinash Sable finished 14th in Silesia Diamond League. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s top 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable finished a disappointing 14th in the Silesia Diamond League as he failed to impress in a world class field here on Sunday.

The 29-year-old reigning Asian Games champion clocked 8 minute 29.96 second to finish near the bottom. Seventeen runners completed the race while three did not finish.

Reigning Olympic and world champion El Bakkali Soufiane (8:04.29) of Morocco won the race while Amos Serem (8:04.29) of Kenya and Samuel Firewu (8:04.34) of Ethiopia were second and third respectively.

Also read | India clinches silver medal at Asian Surfing Championship

The top-six finishers in the Paris Olympics earlier this year competed here.

In the Paris Diamond League last month, Sable had shattered his own national record while finishing sixth with a time of 8:09.91.

He had become the first Indian man to qualify for the Olympics 3000m steeplechase finals during the Paris Games earlier this month, where he finished 11th with a time of 8:14.18.

Related stories

Related Topics

Avinash Sable /

Diamond League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Chess Championship: Ganguly maintains lead as fellow Kolkatan Ghosh inches closer
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. UTT 2024: Local boy Sharath Kamal draws fans to stadium as Chennai Lions ride on home support to find win
    Nigamanth P
  3. ISL 2024-25 Schedule: Full list of Indian Super League matches from September to December
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane turns provider to help Bayern win at Wolfsburg on Kompany’s league debut
    AFP
  5. RMA 2-0 RVA LIVE score: Diaz adds a second for Real Madrid against Real Valladolid; La Liga updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. National Chess Championship: Ganguly maintains lead as fellow Kolkatan Ghosh inches closer
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Silesia Diamond League: Sable finishes 14th in 3000m steeplechase
    PTI
  3. India clinches silver medal at Asian Surfing Championship
    PTI
  4. Chandan Yadav, Ravina Gayakwad win men’s and women’s titles in Mumbai Half Marathon 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 25: Tanvi wins U-15 girls singles final after Gnana Dattu bagged bronze in U-17 boys championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Chess Championship: Ganguly maintains lead as fellow Kolkatan Ghosh inches closer
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. UTT 2024: Local boy Sharath Kamal draws fans to stadium as Chennai Lions ride on home support to find win
    Nigamanth P
  3. ISL 2024-25 Schedule: Full list of Indian Super League matches from September to December
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane turns provider to help Bayern win at Wolfsburg on Kompany’s league debut
    AFP
  5. RMA 2-0 RVA LIVE score: Diaz adds a second for Real Madrid against Real Valladolid; La Liga updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment