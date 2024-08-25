MagazineBuy Print

Armand Duplantis beats own World Record for tenth time at Silesia Diamond League

Duplantis cleared the mark of 6.26m in his second attempt at the height, three weeks after breaking his previous record at the Paris 2024 Olympics en route to the gold medal.

Published : Aug 25, 2024

Team Sportstar
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis reacts during the men’s pole vault at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland.
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis reacts during the men’s pole vault at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis reacts during the men’s pole vault at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

