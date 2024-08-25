Armand Duplantis beats own World Record for tenth time at Silesia Diamond League

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis broke his Pole Vault World Record for the tenth time during the Silesia Diamond League at Chorzow, Poland on Sunday.
Duplantis cleared the mark of 6.26m in his second attempt at the height, three weeks after breaking his previous record at the Paris 2024 Olympics en route to the gold medal.
More to follow...
