Silesia Diamond League: Ingebrigtsen breaks world record in 3000m

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen shattered the long-standing 3,000 metres world record at the Silesia Diamond League meet on Sunday by more than three seconds.
Ingebrigtsen finished in a time of seven minutes 17.55 seconds, erasing the record set by Kenya’s Daniel Komen in 1996 when he ran 7:20.67 in Rieti, Italy.
Ingebrigtsen’s previous best time over the distance came in September last year when he was nearly three seconds slower than Komen’s mark.
The 23-year-old was in shock when he crossed the line and looked at his time. Ingebrigtsen received a cheque for 50,000 USD and posed with it in front of the clock.
Three days ago, the Norwegian had exacted a small measure of revenge over American Cole Hocker by winning the men’s 1500m in Lausanne in 3:27.83, two weeks after Hocker shocked the Olympic field to win gold in Paris.
