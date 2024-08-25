Paris 2024 Paralympics, Para canoe: India full schedule, dates, timing

Para canoe events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will start on September 6 and conclude on September 8.

The events will take place at the Vaires-sur-Marne Stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS PARALYMPICS UPDATES

Six kayak events (KL1, KL2 and KL3 for women and men) and four va’a events (VL2 and VL3 for women and men) will be held in the French capital.

India will be sending a three-member para canoe squad comprising of Prachi Yadav, Yash Kumar and Pooja Ojha.

INDIAN PARA CANOE ATHLETES AT THE PARIS 2024 PARALYMPICS September 6 13:30- Men’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1 Heats 13:50- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Heats 14:55- Women’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1 Heats September 7 13:30- Men’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1 Semifinal* 13:58- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Semifinal* 14:50- Men’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1 Final A (Medal Round)* 15:14- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Final B* 15:22- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Final A(Medal Round)* September 8 13:30- Women’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1 Semifinal* 14:55 Women’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1 Final A*

*- Subject to qualification