Paris 2024 Paralympics, Para canoe: India full schedule, dates, timing

Para canoe events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will start on September 6 and conclude on September 8.
The events will take place at the Vaires-sur-Marne Stadium.
Six kayak events (KL1, KL2 and KL3 for women and men) and four va’a events (VL2 and VL3 for women and men) will be held in the French capital.
India will be sending a three-member para canoe squad comprising of Prachi Yadav, Yash Kumar and Pooja Ojha.
INDIAN PARA CANOE ATHLETES AT THE PARIS 2024 PARALYMPICS
September 6
September 7
September 8
*- Subject to qualification
