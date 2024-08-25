MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics, Para canoe: India full schedule, dates, timing

Here is India’s schedule for the para canoe events in Indian Standard Time (IST) at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 18:46 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
India’s Prachi Yadav in action. (File Photo)
India’s Prachi Yadav in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Instagram | Prachi Yadav
infoIcon

India’s Prachi Yadav in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Instagram | Prachi Yadav

Para canoe events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will start on September 6 and conclude on September 8.

The events will take place at the Vaires-sur-Marne Stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS PARALYMPICS UPDATES

Six  kayak events (KL1, KL2 and KL3 for women and men) and four va’a events (VL2 and VL3 for women and men) will be held in the French capital.

India will be sending a three-member para canoe squad comprising of Prachi Yadav, Yash Kumar and Pooja Ojha.

INDIAN PARA CANOE ATHLETES AT THE PARIS 2024 PARALYMPICS
September 6
13:30- Men’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1 Heats
13:50- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Heats
14:55- Women’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1 Heats
September 7
13:30- Men’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1 Semifinal*
13:58- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Semifinal*
14:50- Men’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1 Final A (Medal Round)*
15:14- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Final B*
15:22- Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Final A(Medal Round)*
September 8
13:30- Women’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1 Semifinal*
14:55 Women’s Kayak Single 200m -KL1 Final A*

*- Subject to qualification

