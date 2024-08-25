Para Taekwondo events in Paris Paralympics 2024 will take place from August 29 to September 1 at the iconic Grand Palais.

Para Taekwondo is a relatively new sport. Taekwondo made its Paralympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 edition, becoming the second contact sport on the Paralympic programme 33 years after the addition of judo.

Indian participation

Aruna will be India’s sole representative in para taekwondo at the Paris Paralympics, competing in the K44-47kg category.

Aruna won a bronze medal in the same category at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games last year. This will be her second appearance at the Paralympics after the debut in Tokyo where she reached the quarterfinals in the 49kg category.

Para Taekwondo Indian schedule August 29 13:30 onwards - Women K44-47 kg Round of 16 15:40 onwards - Women K44-47 kg Quarterfinals* 20:30 onwards - Women K44-47 kg Repechage* 21:34 onwards - Women K44-47 kg Semifinal* 22:40 onwards - Women K44-47 kg Bronze Medal Contests* August 30 00:04 - Women K44-47 kg Gold Medal Contest* * denotes subject to qualification

