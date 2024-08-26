MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

How many times has Armand Duplantis broken the pole vault world record?

Mondo first leapt past the world record in 2020 when cleared 6.17 metres in Torun, Poland, bettering Renaud Lavillenie’s 6.14 from 2014.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 13:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis reacts during the men’s pole vault event at Silesia Diamond League.
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis reacts during the men’s pole vault event at Silesia Diamond League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis reacts during the men’s pole vault event at Silesia Diamond League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis cleared a height of 6.26 metres at the Silesia Diamond League meet on Sunday to break the pole vault world record.

The Swede held the previous world-best of 6.25 metres which he had managed at the Paris Olympics earlier this month.

The new height on Sunday was the 10th time Duplantis has toppled the world record. Only Sergey Bubka, of erstwhile Soviet Union, has broken the world record more number of times (13).

Mondo first leapt past the world record in 2020 when cleared 6.17 metres in Torun, Poland, bettering Renaud Lavillenie’s 6.14 from 2014. Just seven days later, in Glsgow, Mondo broke his own record and cleared a height of 6.18 metres.

He then improved his own best thrice in 2022 and twice in 2023, going up by a centimetre on each occasion. Now, in 2024, Mondo has broken the world record four times.

With the Diamond League final for the 2024 season yet to take place, Mondo could go further and break the record one more time.

ALL RECORDS BROKEN BY ARMAND DUPLANTIS

* signifies the record is pending ratification.

Related Topics

Armand Duplantis /

Diamond League /

Sergey Bubka /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How many times has Armand Duplantis broken the pole vault world record?
    Team Sportstar
  2. HS Prannoy takes break to recover from impact of chikungunya
    PTI
  3. Barca loans out struggling striker Roque and Lenglet
    AFP
  4. US Open 2024, All you need to know: Top seeds, prize money, final dates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Novak Djokovic laments lack of protocols after Jannik Sinner’s steroids case
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. How many times has Armand Duplantis broken the pole vault world record?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Armand Duplantis breaks World Record at Silesia Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Silesia Diamond League: Ingebrigtsen breaks world record in 3000m
    Reuters
  4. Neeraj Chopra will throw 93m in one or two years: Devendra Jhajharia
    PTI
  5. Jamaican sprinter Bromfield speaks out about online abuse
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How many times has Armand Duplantis broken the pole vault world record?
    Team Sportstar
  2. HS Prannoy takes break to recover from impact of chikungunya
    PTI
  3. Barca loans out struggling striker Roque and Lenglet
    AFP
  4. US Open 2024, All you need to know: Top seeds, prize money, final dates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Novak Djokovic laments lack of protocols after Jannik Sinner’s steroids case
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment