How many times has Armand Duplantis broken the pole vault world record?

Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis cleared a height of 6.26 metres at the Silesia Diamond League meet on Sunday to break the pole vault world record.

The Swede held the previous world-best of 6.25 metres which he had managed at the Paris Olympics earlier this month.

The new height on Sunday was the 10th time Duplantis has toppled the world record. Only Sergey Bubka, of erstwhile Soviet Union, has broken the world record more number of times (13).

Mondo first leapt past the world record in 2020 when cleared 6.17 metres in Torun, Poland, bettering Renaud Lavillenie’s 6.14 from 2014. Just seven days later, in Glsgow, Mondo broke his own record and cleared a height of 6.18 metres.

He then improved his own best thrice in 2022 and twice in 2023, going up by a centimetre on each occasion. Now, in 2024, Mondo has broken the world record four times.

With the Diamond League final for the 2024 season yet to take place, Mondo could go further and break the record one more time.

ALL RECORDS BROKEN BY ARMAND DUPLANTIS

* signifies the record is pending ratification.