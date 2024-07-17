MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, July 17: FC Goa midfielder Raynier Fernandes joins Odisha FC on loan for 2024-25 season

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 17.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 11:01 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Raynier Fernandes
FILE PHOTO: Raynier Fernandes | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for ISL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Raynier Fernandes | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for ISL

FOOTBALL

Indian Super League outfit FC Goa announced on Wednesday that Raynier Fernandes would be plying his trade with Odisha FC in the upcoming 2024-25 season after the midfielder completed a loan move to the Juggernauts.

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Nagal-Drzewiecki pair bows out of Nordea Open

Olympic bound Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal and his Polish partner Karol Drzewiecki made a first round exit after suffering straight-set loss in the Nordea Open here.

The Indo-Polish pair suffered a 3-6, 4-6 defeat in the hands of the French duo of Alexandre Muller and Luca Van Assche in a 59-minute round of 16 contest on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old however is still alive in the singles event. Nagal, who is now placed 68th in the ATP singles chart, next faces world number 36 Mariano Navone from Argentina.

Meanwhile, veteran Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji’s men’s doubles first round match against the German duo of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner at the Hamburg Open in Hamburg, Germany has been postponed to Thursday.

Bopanna and Balaji will also be pairing up for the Paris Olympics later this month.

In the same event, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth won their second round qualifying match to advance to the main draw.

The Indian pair came from behind to defeat the Spanish combine of Sergio Martos Gornes and Jaume Munar 4-6 6-2 10-8 on Tuesday.

They will take on the local duo and second seeds Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz in the round of 16.

- PTI

