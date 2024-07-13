MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics: French sports minister swims in Seine ahead of swimming events

The triathlon and marathon swimming legs of the Olympics, which run from July 26 to August 11, are due to be held in the Seine. The famous river was used in the 1900 Paris Olympics.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 17:34 IST , PARIS

Reuters
France’s Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amelie Oudea-Castera (left) and Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Triathlon gold medalist Alexis Hanquinquant gesture ahead of swimming in the River Seine, in Paris on Saturday.
France’s Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amelie Oudea-Castera (left) and Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Triathlon gold medalist Alexis Hanquinquant gesture ahead of swimming in the River Seine, in Paris on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

France’s Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amelie Oudea-Castera (left) and Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Triathlon gold medalist Alexis Hanquinquant gesture ahead of swimming in the River Seine, in Paris on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea Castera took the plunge and swam in the River Seine on Saturday, in a publicity moment that French authorities hope will show the capital’s river is clean enough and ready to stage swimming events at the Olympic Games.

Oudea Castera was filmed by BFM TV as she briefly swam in the Seine near the Alexandre III and Invalides bridges.

The triathlon and marathon swimming legs of the Olympics, which run from July 26 to August 11, are due to be held in the Seine. The famous river was used in the 1900 Paris Olympics.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who championed a campaign to clean up the often polluted river in time for the games, has also promised to swim in the Seine to mark the arrival of the Olympics in Paris and the river’s suitability for swimming events. 

