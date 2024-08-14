MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIU files appeal with CAS in Knighton case

AIU said on Wednesday it has filed an appeal with the CAS in the case that cleared American sprinter Erriyon Knighton of a doping offence, thus allowing him to compete at the Paris Olympics.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 23:03 IST , Toronto - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Erriyon Knighton following his men’s 200 meter semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Erriyon Knighton following his men’s 200 meter semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Erriyon Knighton following his men’s 200 meter semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

The Athletics Integrity Unit said on Wednesday it has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the case that cleared American sprinter Erriyon Knighton of a doping offence, thus allowing him to compete at the Paris Olympics.

Knighton, 20, tested positive for a banned substance in March but avoided a ban as the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said an independent arbitrator ruled it was likely caused by contaminated meat and that he was not at fault and had not acted with negligence.

READ | No silver for Vinesh Phogat at Paris 2024 Olympics, CAS dismisses appeal

The finding cleared the 200 metres world silver medallist to run at the U.S. Olympic trials in June and he went on to compete in Paris where he finished fourth in the men’s 200m final.

The AIU, an independent body created in 2017 by World Athletics to manage integrity issues for the sport of athletics, said it has challenged the first instance decision that Knighton had established no fault or negligence.

“This appeal is against the decision of an arbitration tribunal in the United States that the athlete established no fault or negligence after USADA brought charges against the athlete for the presence of epitrenbolone and use of trenbolone,” the AIU said on X.

USADA Chief Executive Travis Tygart said in a statement on Wednesday he understood the AIU’s reasons for appealing the case, which he called an example of the system at work, before pointing a finger at the World Anti-Doping Agency.

“The real issue in this case is WADA’s bad rule. Trenbolone, the substance in Knighton’s case, is a known livestock enhancer and known to be found in the meat supply,” Tygart said.

“We have advocated for the rules around contamination to formally change for years, and WADA has refused to act swiftly.”

U.S. and global anti-doping authorities have been at loggerheads since the case involving 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned substance before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but were allowed to compete. 

Related Topics

Erriyon Knighton /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

World Anti Doping Agency /

WADA /

CAS /

Court of Arbitration for Sport /

Athletics Integrity Unit

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kipgen, the star of Next Gen Cup 2024, headlines India squad for U-20 SAFF Championship 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIU files appeal with CAS in Knighton case
    Reuters
  3. Kylian Mbappe to make Real Madrid debut as starter in UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta
    AFP
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Indian Army stuns Jamshedpur FC 3-2, secures quarterfinal spot 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Grand chess tour: Praggnanandhaa nearly out of race in rapid
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. AIU files appeal with CAS in Knighton case
    Reuters
  2. Duplantis vs Warholm: World record holders to compete in 100-metre sprint race
    Team Sportstar
  3. Athletics coach S.S. Kaimal passes away at 83
    Stan Rayan
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: World champion Jackson misses out on women’s shot put final
    Reuters
  5. London Diamond League: Noah Lyles wins last 100m before Olympics in personal best
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kipgen, the star of Next Gen Cup 2024, headlines India squad for U-20 SAFF Championship 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIU files appeal with CAS in Knighton case
    Reuters
  3. Kylian Mbappe to make Real Madrid debut as starter in UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta
    AFP
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Indian Army stuns Jamshedpur FC 3-2, secures quarterfinal spot 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Grand chess tour: Praggnanandhaa nearly out of race in rapid
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment