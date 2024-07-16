MagazineBuy Print

What is the mascot of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

The Phrygian caps were favoured over animals, who have mostly been the first choice in other Olympics.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 15:50 IST

Team Sportstar
The red Phrygian caps come in two versions - the Olympic and the Paralympic one - with a blade leg.
The red Phrygian caps come in two versions - the Olympic and the Paralympic one - with a blade leg. | Photo Credit: Paris 2024
infoIcon

The red Phrygian caps come in two versions - the Olympic and the Paralympic one - with a blade leg. | Photo Credit: Paris 2024

Olympic mascots are the ambassadors of the quadrennial mega-event. A key part of the Games since 1968, these embody the spirit of the Summer Games. The very first mascot, named Schuss, was an abstract figure of a man on skis, painted in the colours of France: blue, red and white.

At Paris 2024, the organisers have opted to have Phrygian caps as the mascot, aiming to celebrate the French revolution’s spirit.

READ: Top five moments in gymnastics from Tokyo Olympics

“’Phryges aim to show that sport can change everything, and that it deserves to have a prominent place in our society. We were almost ready not to make a mascot if we didn’t find a real reason to do so, and a real message to convey,” Paris 2024 brand director Julie Matikhine had said.

The Phrygian caps were favoured over animals, who have mostly been the first choice in other Olympics. The red Phrygian caps come in two versions - the Olympic and the Paralympic one - with a blade leg. The mascots, designed by French author Gilles Deleris, was revealed on November 14, 2022.

The Olympic Games will be held from July 26-August 11 and the Paralympics from August 28-September 8.

(With inputs from Reuters)

